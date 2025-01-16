Marvel Rivals: Who Is Jia Jing?

The Marvel Rivals roster is full of iconic characters from the comics. From Captain America to Spider-Man, the game is full of heavy hitters. However, there’s one rumored addition to the game that’s making some players scratch their heads. So, who is the rumored Marvel RIvals character Jia Jing?

Jia Jing From Marvel Comics, Explained

Like another Marvel Rivals character, Luna Snow, Jia Jing is a pretty recent addition to Marvel Comics. Her mutant powers were activated after a run-in with the Phoenix, with her being able to make her skin rock hard and grow wings, as well as make use of metamorphosis and super-strength. Wanting to control her abilities and make the world a better place, Jing set out to find the X-Men.

It didn’t take long for Jing to become an important part of mutant society, even joining the nation of Krakoa. She also received her superhero nickname, Sprite, from Wolverine, who wanted to honor another X-Man, Kitty Pryde, who went by the name before adopting the moniker Shadowcat.

When Is Jia Jing Coming to Marvel Rivals?

While Jing has yet to be confirmed for Marvel Rivals, X user X0X_LEAK revealed that there were five characters in the game’s files, including Sprite. She will be a Strategist, which isn’t much of a surprise, given her abilities. Unfortunately, due to NetEase Games not commenting on the leaks, there’s no way to know exactly when Jing will come to the popular hero shooter. However, there’s an easy way to guess.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 kicked off in January 2025, releasing two new characters, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. The game’s director, Guangyun Chen, then revealed that a new character will arrive every month and a half. So, with Human Torch and The Thing gearing up to drop in the back half of Season 1 in February, that opens the door for Jia Jing anytime after that. Of course, there are probably some characters in front of her in line, but it’s fair to assume she’ll be playable before the end of 2025. That means gamers have plenty of time to decide on their main Duelist and Vanguard before opening up a slot for Jang as their primary support character.

And that’s who Jia Jing from Marvel Rivals is.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

