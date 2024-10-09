Monkey Tycoon Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 9, 2024 Added more codes!

Embrace the primate in you, use your highly evolved entrepreneurial gifts to recruit monkeys, and sell bananas to become the next Ape Bezos, Donald Chimp, or Monke Zuckerberg! Monkey Tycoon‘s addictive tycoon gameplay made it impossible for me to peel myself off the screen, pun intended.

You have a long way to go until you can call yourself the wealthiest banana seller in the world. That’s why Monkey Tycoon codes will give you tons of monkeys, bananas, and other helpful power-ups to kickstart your enterprise. Once you feel like switching things up, visit our Tycoon Simulator Codes and collect free rewards in a definitive, no-nonsense tycoon experience.

All Monkey Tycoon Codes List

Working Monkey Tycoon Codes

bugfixing : Use for x5 Sacrifices

: Use for x5 Sacrifices bottle : Use for x3 Sacrifices

: Use for x3 Sacrifices RollTheDice : Use for Monkeys

: Use for Monkeys PlayStreetWars : Use to start playing Cashed

: Use to start playing Cashed Freeslimemonkey : Use for a jump scare

: Use for a jump scare LotsOfMonkeys : Use for Monkeys

MichaelsaJoestar : Use for x10k Monkeys

: Use for Monkeys : Use for x10k Monkeys IHopeNothingBadHappens : Use for Avatar death

: Use for Avatar death Boostmeup : Use for a x3 Multiplier

: Use for a x3 Multiplier ELSEP03M: Use for x10k Monkeys

Expired Monkey Tycoon Codes

GOOBLESTHEALIEN

Gorilla

boogers

Orangutan

HughMungus

Nevergonnatellalieandhurtyou

Radiation

codelist

BloodForTheBloodGod

Asteroid

Nothing

Nevergonnarunaroundanddesertyou

Bakery

How to Redeem Codes in Monkey Tycoon

A few clicks stand between you and Monkey Tycoon‘s code redemption system. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch Monkey Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen. Enter your codes into the Type code here text field (2). Click Apply code (3) to redeem your rewards.

Monkey Tycoon Wiki Link

While it’s far from being Elden Ring in terms of depth, Monkey Tycoon still offers some fun features that are hard to spot at first sight. If you want to learn more about the game’s secrets, follow the Monkey Tycoon Wiki link and scroll through its sacred texts to become the wisest primate tycoon around!

Why Are My Monkey Tycoon Codes Not Working?

Your Monkey Tycoon codes are not working due to them being faulty or expired—it’s that simple. Before switching to panic mode, confirm that your code is clean of any typos and irregularities. We tend to make mistakes when rushing things, but if you take it slow, you’ll never run into these issues.

Also, make sure that you’re grabbing codes from our active codes list instead of the expired one. If you still can’t redeem an active code, let us know in the comments, and we’ll investigate.

What Is Monkey Tycoon?

Monkey Tycoon is a wacky twist on the pre-established Roblox tycoon formula, featuring apes and primates as your primary income devices. You start by building a banana launcher and buying your first low-tier monkey that dispatches bananas at a fixed rate.

After collecting bananas, you must drop them off at the launcher and sell them for cash. After selling bananas, use your money to buy more monkeys and merge three monkeys of the same kind to craft a higher-level monkey. The higher the monkey’s level, the more bananas you’ll receive, so keep stacking those apes and make it rain!

