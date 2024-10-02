Mining Tycoon Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 2, 2024 We found new codes!

Who doesn’t love a good old tycoon title where you can become rich in a few hours? Great, because Mining Tycoon is nothing like that! Roll up your sleeves and work hard to build the empire that will put all others to shame. And remember—it’s about grinding and strategic decisions.

Since this experience challenges your patience, we found a way to make your journey a bit easier. Yes, we’re talking about Mining Tycoon codes. Use them whenever you can to obtain the latest rewards like boosts and money. In the meantime, visit our list of Criminal Tycoon codes for a similar game with many free rewards as well.

All Mining Tycoon Codes List

Working Mining Tycoon Codes

ThanksFor1k : Use for 5 minutes of Double Money Boost (New)

: Use for 5 minutes of Double Money Boost Ore2500: Use for 5 minutes of Double Money Boost (New)

Expired Mining Tycoon Codes

There are no inactive Mining Tycoon codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Mining Tycoon

If redeeming Mining Tycoon codes seems a bit challenging, relax and follow our short instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Mining Tycoon on Roblox. Click the three-line button at the bottom of your screen to open the menu (image 1). Choose the blue bird icon on the right side of the pop-up window. Insert a code into the ENTER CODE textbox. Hit the REDEEM button and claim your rewards.

How to Get More Mining Tycoon Codes

If you want to be up-to-date with the latest Mining Tycoon codes, save this page (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally. We will do our best to track down fresh drops and place them here for easy access.

For more info about updates, special events, and potential giveaways, join the developer’s Supersocial: Team Genesis Roblox group or the Supersocial: Team Genesis Discord server.

Why Are My Mining Tycoon Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when entering Mining Tycoon codes because they mix upper and lower case letters with numbers. To avoid unnecessary typos, copy the code from our list and paste it directly into the game. Besides that, try to redeem them as soon as possible—they won’t be here forever.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Mining Tycoon

Aside from redeeming Mining Tycoon codes for gifts, you can like the game and join the developer’s Roblox group (linked above) for an extra 500 Money and other group rewards. Next to the group’s chest in the main lobby, there is a free spin that you can use every day for various freebies.

What is Mining Tycoon?

Mining Tycoon is a Roblox title in which you aim to build the biggest tower of miners the world has ever seen. Run around and manage your factory to get richer, rebirth for special perks, and try to hire as many workers as possible to speed up the whole process. Also, you can always check this guide for all the available codes that will help you reach top levels quicker than others.

