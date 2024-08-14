Monogatari Series: Off and Monster Season Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

Monogatari is finally back in 2024 bringing Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season to screens around the world. If you’re already hooked on the action, here’s when you can expect Episode 7 to be available.

Recommended Videos

When Does Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season Episode 7 Release?

Screenshot via Shaft Animation Studio

Episode 7 of Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season will be released on Aug. 17, 2024 at 7:30 am PT. This means you’ll be able to kick off your weekend with Monogatari action, so don’t miss out.

This upcoming episode will mark the season’s midpoint as there are only 14 episodes expected for the first run of the series. Without delays, this means that the series will continue running until early October.

In preparation for Episode 7 now’s the best time to catch up on the series so far if you aren’t up-to-date, and each of the earlier episodes can be streamed on Crunchyroll. While you’re there you can also binge through the previous Monogatari series, so waiting a few days for the next episode doesn’t mean you can’t be enjoying the franchise.

If you can’t wait for Saturday and want to know what will happen in Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season now then you can always read the light novel source material. 10 chapters are being adapted for the show, so you’ve got plenty to read if you choose to go that route.

Unfortunately, there is no English dub for Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season so fans will have to settle for the sub. Fortunately, this is the best way to watch it as a dub likely wouldn’t be able to capture the dialogue quite as well.

For now, the date to remember is Aug. 17, but if there are any delays then this article will be updated, so feel free to return later and check.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy