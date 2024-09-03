My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re a deer or a human looking for the My Deer Friend Nokotan episode 10 release date, then look no further. Here’s when you can catch the next episode of this surreal slice-of-life anime.

The My Deer Friend Nokotan episode 10 release date is September 4th. We’re not 100% sure where we’ve been with the series or where we’re going at this point, but we’ve had a lot of laughs together, and plenty of good memories have been made. The Deer Club also keeps getting larger, despite people wanting to close it down or try and ruin it in some way. What’s in the future for the Deer Club? Honestly, probably more chaos.

What Happened in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 9?

Episode 9 is as close to being all about the sports festival as any episode of this abstract show is ever about one thing. While Koshi has big plans for the event and proclaims her amazing foresight and organizational skills as being undefeatable, things do keep going wrong, and people keep turning up to tell her about how poorly everything is going. It’s okay, though, because Koshi has it all in hand. Or she does until she doesn’t.

It’s all good though, because through sheer determination and force of will, Koshi makes it all work and even does well in the festival itself. Although the episode does end with her breaking her kayfabe as a good student and threatening to end Nokotan in front of everyone, it all seems to work out in the end anyway. Also, there’s a herd of deer. Who knows what’ll happen in episode 10, but we can find out on Crunchyroll.

