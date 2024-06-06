Warning: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 425. My Hero Academia is finally in its epilogue but that doesn’t mean the action is over yet. Here’s what leaks and spoilers show will be happening in Chapter 425.

Recommended Videos

My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 425 Recap & Spoilers

Image via Studio Bones

According to leaks circulating online, My Hero Academia Chapter 425 kicks off with students Tamaki and Neijire graduating from U.A. while some of the boys can be seen crying at the idea of Nejire leaving. Speaking to Tamaki, Nejire says her injuries have healed thanks to Mirio who cared for them after being beaten in the battle.

Taking over, the Narrator reveals that Nezu has played a major role in the reconstruction project, making a name for himself around the world. Mirio takes the stage as the graduates’ representative and surprises them all by giving a formal introduction, instead of making jokes. This doesn’t last long as after sharing a passionate speech Mirio uses his quirk causing Bibimi’s giant car to crash into the stage.

Back to Class

Leaks then show a temporary classroom for 2-A with Aizawa as their teacher. Bakugo is present and says that doctors allowed him to attend as long as he was quiet. Aoyama addresses the class and says he will be leaving U.A. He doesn’t feel worthy of attending the 3rd year graduation ceremony and instead plans to “walk the path of heroism from scratch.” He offers Deku some cheese while crying and smiling and says one day he will stand side-by-side with his friends from U.A.

The sadness is short-lived as Shinso then reveals he will be joining 2-A. Mawata addresses the class giving them their next task. All of the 2nd and 3rd years will be sent around the country to help with repairing the damage and keeping things safe.

Deku Is Still Uneasy

After class, Deku speaks to Uraraka who says that he had to shave his head for the surgery but hopes it will grow back. Meanwhile, Sato compliments Tokoyami for his new hairstyle which wasn’t intentional but is something he’s happy with.

While Uraka is smiling Deku looks sad, and then the next panel shows a man walking through the destroyed streets with tears in his eyes. He touches the wall of a destroyed house and then things shift back to Deku.

Deku speaks with Shoto and asks if he’ll be going to Aoyama’s farewell party. He says that he’ll go as long as it isn’t today. On the final page, Shoto can be seen walking the other way followed by one final frame of Endeavour in a wheelchair sitting in front of a giant machine.

Have Patience!

As usual, we suggest waiting until the chapter is officially released to completely understand what has happened. Often leaks can be wrong or simply mistranslated so your best bet is to read My Hero Academia Chapter 425 on Viz Media when it arrives on June 9.

Leaks suggest there will be a two-week break before more My Hero Academia manga arrives, so don’t expect the new chapter until the end of the month.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy