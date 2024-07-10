My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 430 Release Date & Time

All good things must end; this statement rings true with My Hero Academia. One of the most popular manga franchises ever, Chapter 430 will be the last, and here’s exactly when that final story will arrive.

When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 430 Release?

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 will be released on Aug. 4, 2024, at 7 am PT concluding the series 10 year run. This chapter will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app alongside the two most recent chapters.

Chapter 430 will conclude the epilogue running throughout recent My Hero Academia chapters. This has provided insight into the lives of our favorite MHA characters after the war, and given some much-needed closure to the story that’s been told over the last decade.

Chapter 1 of My Hero Academia was released on July 7, 2014, meaning that it will be just over 10 years later the story is finally finished, and what a ride it has been. Not only did MHA become one of the most popular manga out there, but it also inspired a gigantic anime series, and plenty of spin-off releases over the years.

There’s been no better time to get into My Hero Academia than in 2024. If you want to read through the series from the start for the first time, or as a refresher then you can binge through the entire library via Viz Media with a subscription. You can also purchase the manga physically with 37 volumes available in English right now, and the 38th right around the corner.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer to relive this journey in anime form then Crunchyroll has you covered with every episode of My Hero Academia so far available to stream, including Season 7 which is currently rolling out each week.

