My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 Release Date Confirmed

Although the My Hero Academia manga recently came to a bittersweet conclusion, the anime series is still going strong. However, the weekly airings have experienced an unexpected delay, leaving fans wondering when My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 13 will come out.

Episode 13 of My Hero Academia Season 7 was originally scheduled to air this Saturday, August 10th. However, due to the Summer Olympics broadcast, the episode has been delayed. It is now scheduled to release next Saturday, August 17th at 2:30 AM PT/5:30 AM ET. The remaining episodes of the 21-episode season will air until October, with English dubbed episodes being released two weeks after the subbed versions.

What Is Going on in My Hero Academia Season 7?

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been one of the most action-packed and emotional seasons to date. It all kicked off this past May with the introduction of Star and Stripe, the top American hero who flew in to help in the fight against All For One.

Unfortunately, things did not go exactly as the hero had planned. Things spiraled from this point, with the reveal of a traitor in the ranks of the U.A. High students, and the beginning of the “Final War” arc that sees Deku and his classmates fight alongside the professional heroes against the combined might of the League of Villains.

Season 7 has also given fans what is arguably the most heartbreaking moment of the series, as one of Deku’s classmates (and one of MHA’s most popular characters) meets an unexpected end. Not only does this increase the stakes a hundredfold, but it also makes waiting for the next episode almost unbearable.

New episodes of My Hero Academia are released weekly on Crunchyroll.

