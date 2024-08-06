My Hero Academia: Who Voices Deku in the English Dub? Answered

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime in the world, going strong despite being in its seventh season. One of the great things about anime, though, is that the shows are typically available in several languages. Here’s who voices Deku in the My Hero Academia English dub.

Who Voices Deku in the My Hero Academia English Dub?

Screenshot via Toho Animation

Anyone who decides to watch the English dub over the original Japanese will hear Justin Briner voicing the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. Also known as Deku, Izuku is as heroic as they come, attending U.A. High School to try to learn to become a hero. A lot happens after Izuku starts school, and with so many major moments, it takes a talented actor to pull them off. Thankfully, Briner is the cream of the crop.

Briner has become a force in the anime space, appearing in numerous dubs. Some of the highlights include Shō Kusakabe in Fire Force, Luck Voltia in Black Clover, and young Grisha Yeager in Attack of Titan, Kid Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super. In 2024, he lent his talents to the anime adaptation of the South Korean web novel Solo Leveling as Yoo Jin-ho.

Video games are also an important part of Briner’s resume. After starting his video game journey with 2012’s Dust: An Elysian Tail, he’s gone on to work on projects like Borderlands 3, Octopath Traveler, and Fire Emblem Engage. He also reprised his role as Deku in My Hero One’s Justice 2, a fighting game that pits all of the My Hero Academia characters against each other.

And that’s who voices Deku in the English dub of My Hero Academia. If you’re interested in more, here’s a recap and all the spoilers for the final chapter of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

