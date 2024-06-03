My Hero Academia cast outside of UA
Screenshot via Toho
Category:
Anime & Manga

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 07:19 am

My Hero Academia continues to raise the stakes with each episode as All For One’s plans are exposed. But when can you catch the latest episode of this series? Here’s the confirmed release date for My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6.

Recommended Videos

My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6 airs in Japan on Saturday, June 8 at 5:30 PM JST, and Crunchyroll will be showing it after 1:30 AM that same day.

Crunchyroll airs episodes simultaneously or shortly after their Japanese release, so it should, in theory, be available from that time, depending on your time zone. In practice, it may be a little later, but US-based My Hero Academia fans will be able to catch it on the morning of June 8.  

So, depending on where you are and how much Crunchyroll is off the mark, you’ll be able to catch My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6 from these times:

  • Pacific Time (PT) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 01:30 / 1:30 AM PDT
  • Central Time (CT) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 03:30 / 3:30 AM CDT
  • British Summer Time (BST) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 09:30 / 9:30 AM BST
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 10:30 / 10:30 AM CEST
  • Japan Standard Time (JST) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 17:30 / 5:30 PM JST
  • Australian Eastern Time (AET) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 18:30 / 6:30 PM AEST

Related: My Hero Academia: Who Is the Traitor in MHA? Answered

This next episode promises to be wall-to-wall action, not least because the last episode revealed it was the bad guy’s turn to get betrayed. The Google-translated summary from YTV reads:

“The time has finally come for the decisive battle between the heroes and the enemy villains. With the strategy devised by All Might, Aizawa and others, battles begin across Japan!”

However, given the show’s pacing and the fact there are 21 episodes in Season 7, meaning 15 episodes to go, don’t expect to see All For One’s armies trounced just yet.

So, the confirmed release date for My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6 is Saturday, June 8.

My Hero Academia is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
My Hero Academia
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Old Is Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
How Old Is Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Recap & Spoilers
Muichiro begins to train corps members in Demon Slayer
Muichiro begins to train corps members in Demon Slayer
Muichiro begins to train corps members in Demon Slayer
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Recap & Spoilers
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Blue Lock Chapter 265 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Blue Lock Chapter 265 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Old Is Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
How Old Is Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Recap & Spoilers
Muichiro begins to train corps members in Demon Slayer
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Recap & Spoilers
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Blue Lock Chapter 265 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Blue Lock Chapter 265 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 2, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.