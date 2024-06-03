My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

My Hero Academia continues to raise the stakes with each episode as All For One’s plans are exposed. But when can you catch the latest episode of this series? Here’s the confirmed release date for My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6.

My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6 airs in Japan on Saturday, June 8 at 5:30 PM JST, and Crunchyroll will be showing it after 1:30 AM that same day.

Crunchyroll airs episodes simultaneously or shortly after their Japanese release, so it should, in theory, be available from that time, depending on your time zone. In practice, it may be a little later, but US-based My Hero Academia fans will be able to catch it on the morning of June 8.

So, depending on where you are and how much Crunchyroll is off the mark, you’ll be able to catch My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6 from these times:

Pacific Time (PT) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 01:30 / 1:30 AM PDT

Central Time (CT) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 03:30 / 3:30 AM CDT

British Summer Time (BST) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 09:30 / 9:30 AM BST

Central European Summer Time (CEST) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 10:30 / 10:30 AM CEST

Japan Standard Time (JST) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 17:30 / 5:30 PM JST

Australian Eastern Time (AET) Sat, June 8, 2024 at 18:30 / 6:30 PM AEST

This next episode promises to be wall-to-wall action, not least because the last episode revealed it was the bad guy’s turn to get betrayed. The Google-translated summary from YTV reads:

“The time has finally come for the decisive battle between the heroes and the enemy villains. With the strategy devised by All Might, Aizawa and others, battles begin across Japan!”

However, given the show’s pacing and the fact there are 21 episodes in Season 7, meaning 15 episodes to go, don’t expect to see All For One’s armies trounced just yet.

So, the confirmed release date for My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6 is Saturday, June 8.

My Hero Academia is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

