My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 1 Release Date Confirmed

Anime fans who’ve been looking forward to the release of My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 1 now have an exact date to mark on the calendar. The premiere of the series has been confirmed, and there’s not long to wait.

When Does My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 1 Come Out?

The first episode of My Wife Has No Emotion will officially begin airing in Japan on Tuesday, July 2 at 11 PM JST. It will be broadcast on local TV networks, including Tokyo MX.

The anime will also have an exclusive early debut via Japanese streaming service ABEMA on June 29, 2024. Crunchyroll has also announced it will premiere the anime on June 29, 2024, both internationally and in Japan.

Where to Watch My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 1

Image via Tezuka Productions

The initial premiere will be available on local networks in Japan. After it premieres, it will also be available to stream for fans in Japan via services, including Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Thus far, Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform to announce international streaming for My Wife Has No Emotion, with an expected premiere date of June 29, 2024. This aligns with a sneak preview of the series that’s also planned in Japan ahead of the official launch.

The series may also be available through other streaming platforms internationally, but no other dates or services have been announced thus far.

Teaser Trailer for the My Wife Has No Emotion Anime

What can fans expect from Episode 1 when it becomes available? We know that the story of the anime will be based on the manga of the same name. That means we’re likely to get to know protagonist Takuma Kosugi, who winds up getting married to his housekeeping robot, Mina.

If you’re curious for a first look, you can check out the official teaser trailer for the anime on YouTube.

For fans of the manga and those who enjoy a good romantic sci-fi anime, the July 2 premiere of My Wife Has No Emotion is definitely a date to put on your calendar of summer anime releases.

And that’s the confirmded release date of My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 1.

