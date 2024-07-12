My Wife Has No Emotion Keyart via Crunchyroll
Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode Release Dates & Time

The premiere may have had you confused.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 10:20 pm

There’s plenty of new anime to watch in Summer 2024, but one of the most anticipated new titles has been My Wife Has No Emotion. If you’re planning to enjoy this series as it airs, here’s a look at the important dates and times.

Recommended Videos

When Does My Wife Has No Emotion Release?

My Wife Has No Emotion.

The first episode of My Wife Has No Emotion aired on June 29. New episodes of the series will be released each week from late June until mid-September.

My Wife Has No Emotion’s first run will have 12 episodes. So you don’t miss any, here’s a look at the release date for each of them to arrive.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1June 29
Episode 2July 6
Episode 3July 13
Episode 4July 20
Episode 5July 27
Episode 6Aug. 3
Episode 7Aug. 10
Episode 8Aug. 17
Episode 9Aug. 24
Episode 10Aug. 31
Episode 11Sept. 7
Episode 12Sept. 14

These are the expected release dates for each episode in the first My Wife Has No Emotion run, however, if any are delayed or dates change then we will update this table to make sure that it’s current.

What Time Do New Episodes of My Wife Has No Emotion Release?

My Wife Has No Emotion will be available to stream on Crunchyroll at 8 am PT each Saturday. This means it can be the perfect way to start your weekend with new episodes available at the same time throughout the Summer.

Unlike most anime of the summer, the show will be available to watch on streaming services before its TV debut. My Wife Has No Emotion’s broadcast schedule is set for 11 pm JST on Tuesdays and will continue like that throughout the season.

For most people, Crunchyroll will be the place to watch, so the important time to remember is 8 am PT each Saturday.

Post Tag:
Anime
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]