My Wife Has No Emotion Episode Release Dates & Time

There’s plenty of new anime to watch in Summer 2024, but one of the most anticipated new titles has been My Wife Has No Emotion. If you’re planning to enjoy this series as it airs, here’s a look at the important dates and times.

When Does My Wife Has No Emotion Release?

The first episode of My Wife Has No Emotion aired on June 29. New episodes of the series will be released each week from late June until mid-September.

My Wife Has No Emotion’s first run will have 12 episodes. So you don’t miss any, here’s a look at the release date for each of them to arrive.

Episode Date Episode 1 June 29 Episode 2 July 6 Episode 3 July 13 Episode 4 July 20 Episode 5 July 27 Episode 6 Aug. 3 Episode 7 Aug. 10 Episode 8 Aug. 17 Episode 9 Aug. 24 Episode 10 Aug. 31 Episode 11 Sept. 7 Episode 12 Sept. 14

These are the expected release dates for each episode in the first My Wife Has No Emotion run, however, if any are delayed or dates change then we will update this table to make sure that it’s current.

What Time Do New Episodes of My Wife Has No Emotion Release?

My Wife Has No Emotion will be available to stream on Crunchyroll at 8 am PT each Saturday. This means it can be the perfect way to start your weekend with new episodes available at the same time throughout the Summer.

Unlike most anime of the summer, the show will be available to watch on streaming services before its TV debut. My Wife Has No Emotion’s broadcast schedule is set for 11 pm JST on Tuesdays and will continue like that throughout the season.

For most people, Crunchyroll will be the place to watch, so the important time to remember is 8 am PT each Saturday.

