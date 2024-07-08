Nier: Automata Ver1.1character in shock
Screenshot via Studio A-1 Pictures
Category:
Anime & Manga

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Part 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

It's finally back.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 06:18 pm

Fans of the hit game series turned anime will be getting fresh episodes of NieR:Automata Ver1.1A in 2024, and they’re already here. So you don’t miss out on any of this incredible show as it airs, here’s the release date and time for each episode.

Recommended Videos

When Does NieR:Automata Ver1.1A Cour 2 Release?

Nier: Automata Anime Second Season Teaser Trailer
Screenshot via Studio A-1 Pictures

NieR:Automata Ver1.1A premiered its second cour on Friday, July 5, 2024. Episodes through the remainder of the season will arrive weekly until late September.

There will be 12 more episodes in this next run for NieR:Automata, bringing the total for all of season one to 24. Here’s a look at the expected arrival date for the remainder of the season.

EpisodeDate
Episode 13July 5
Episode 14July 12
Episode 15July 19
Episode 16July 26
Episode 17Aug. 2
Episode 18Aug. 9
Episode 19Aug. 16
Episode 20Aug. 23
Episode 21Aug. 30
Episode 22Sept. 6
Episode 23Sept. 13
Episode 24Sept. 20

Should any of these dates change, or the series face delays then this table will be updated, so feel free to check back later and stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of NieR:Automata Ver1.1A Release?

Episodes of NieR:Automata Ver1.1A first airs in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Fridays, however, fans across the globe will get their chance to watch it at 9 am PT on the same day via Crunchyroll.

Yes, Crunchyroll is the streaming home for NieR:Automata, and not only is this where the new episodes will be available, but you can also head to the streaming service now and catch up on the first cour.

If you’re looking for other shows to watch alongside the new episodes of NieR: Automata then check out our Summer Anime 2024 recommendations list.

Post Tag:
NieR:Automata Ver1.1a
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]