NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Part 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

Fans of the hit game series turned anime will be getting fresh episodes of NieR:Automata Ver1.1A in 2024, and they’re already here. So you don’t miss out on any of this incredible show as it airs, here’s the release date and time for each episode.

When Does NieR:Automata Ver1.1A Cour 2 Release?

Screenshot via Studio A-1 Pictures

NieR:Automata Ver1.1A premiered its second cour on Friday, July 5, 2024. Episodes through the remainder of the season will arrive weekly until late September.

There will be 12 more episodes in this next run for NieR:Automata, bringing the total for all of season one to 24. Here’s a look at the expected arrival date for the remainder of the season.

Episode Date Episode 13 July 5 Episode 14 July 12 Episode 15 July 19 Episode 16 July 26 Episode 17 Aug. 2 Episode 18 Aug. 9 Episode 19 Aug. 16 Episode 20 Aug. 23 Episode 21 Aug. 30 Episode 22 Sept. 6 Episode 23 Sept. 13 Episode 24 Sept. 20

Should any of these dates change, or the series face delays then this table will be updated, so feel free to check back later and stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of NieR:Automata Ver1.1A Release?

Episodes of NieR:Automata Ver1.1A first airs in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Fridays, however, fans across the globe will get their chance to watch it at 9 am PT on the same day via Crunchyroll.

Yes, Crunchyroll is the streaming home for NieR:Automata, and not only is this where the new episodes will be available, but you can also head to the streaming service now and catch up on the first cour.

