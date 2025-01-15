Nintendo Omits Retro Devs Names From Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will launch on Nintendo Switch on January 16th, 2025. And once again, Nintendo has omitted the original developers, Retro Studios, from the game’s credits.

As spotted at VGC, the enhanced port of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD does not list anyone who worked on the Wii original. The devs responsible for the remaster, Forever Entertainment, are mentioned but not anyone responsible for laying the groundwork for this version. The only offhand mention of Retro Studios (via Nintendo Life) is a message saying, “Based on the work of the original development staff.”

Sound familiar? The same thing happened with Metroid Prime Remastered, another title Retro Studios had originally developed. Those credits stated, “Based on the work of Metroid Prime (Original Nintendo Gamecube and Wii Versions) Development Staff.” That bare acknowledgment ticked off some of the staff at Retro, so I can’t imagine they are happy being shafted again.

Why do these omissions happen in the first place? Surprisingly, there are no rules and regulations regarding giving proper credit to developers. There are some guidelines, but they are not enforceable. It’s bad form on Nintendo’s part, as the work of many talented individuals is regarded as little more than a footnote. If I were Retro Studios, after this Donkey Kong Country Returns HD debacle, I’d cease work on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond until my grievances were heard and addressed.

I don’t understand why Nintendo is so secretive nowadays. The company tends to keep the outside developers of its games hidden from the public, and it is up to internet sleuths to snuff out who is making its titles. It would be nice if all this changed sooner rather than later, as I’d love to see Nintendo as a transparent company.

