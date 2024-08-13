Nip and Tuck Chapter 27 Release Date Confirmed

The webcomic Nip and Tuck has been on its regular schedule for a while, with chapter 27 coming out very soon. So, when can we expect chapter 27 of Nip and Tuck to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Is Nip and Tuck Chapter 27 Coming Out?

Nip and Tuck chapter 27 is scheduled to drop on August 30. The series has been following a regular weekly schedule for a while, and new chapters come out officially every Friday, as long as nothing goes wrong with the publication. So, it’s very unlikely we’ll get the chapter later than expected.

Where to Read Nip and Tuck Chapter 27

You can read Nip and Tuck officially through Webcomics, which offers all of the newest chapters as soon as they come out on Fridays. Many of the chapters are available for free through the website, but others will require you to download the official app to read them. Chapters in the app can be either bought using Gems, or read for free after watching an ad, depending on the chapter. This is the best place to follow this unconventional romance story.

Image via Webcomics

Related: Dreaming Freedom Chapter 152 Release Date Confirmed

After waking up alone in a hospital room, Ursula has no memories of her past. This makes it even weirder when she suddenly gets attacked by a series of assassins, one of whom she’s quickly a ble to disable. But just when it looks like her time is up, a handsome and mysterious man named Seymour appears to save her, claiming he’s her husband. He also knows a lot about her, which adds some truth to his statement. But is that all there is to it? And how did Ursula lose her memories in the first place? With luck, chapter 27 will shed some light on this mystery!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy