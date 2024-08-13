Dreaming Freedom Chapter 152 Release Date Confirmed

The latest chapter of the popular webtoon Dreaming Freedom is nearly here. Things are only getting spicier in the series, which makes knowing when the next batch of pages will drop very important. Here’s the confirmed release date of Dreaming Freedom Chapter 152.

When Is Dreaming Freedom Chapter 152 Come Out?

Despite a recent break, Dreaming Freedom is still following a weekly release schedule. The last chapter, 151, was released on August 7, 2024, so the next one will arrive one week later, on August 14. Here’s when the next chapter of Dreaming Freedom is expected to arrive in different time zones:

12 AM KST

11 AM EST

10 AM CST

8 AM PST

What Happens in Dreaming Freedom Chapter 151?

The last chapter of Dreaming Freedom focuses on Siyun as he deals with salacious rumors about him being spread all over the Internet. Jeongmin isn’t happy about any of it, so Siyun meets with a reporter who reveals the identity of the person going after him as Kang Nahyeok. It’s a shock to Siyun, but the reporter has more to reveal, explaining that she’s going after Yoo Seung-hyun because he killed her sister.

It’s a lot of Siyun to take in, but before he can wrap his head around any of it, he attends a radio appearance. Everything’s going smoothly until the rumors come up, but Siyun sees it as an opportunity. The chapter ends with him ready to address the past and take control of the narrative once and for all.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Dreaming Freedom Chapter 152. If you’re looking for more, here are the best websites to read manhwa.

Dreaming Freedom is available to read on Webtoon by Line.

