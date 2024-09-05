No Name Chapter 5 Release Date Confirmed

In a world where names can empower you, being able to know release dates ahead of time would actually be very welcoming, to be quite frank. Here’s when you can expect Chapter 5 of No Name (stylised as No\Name) to be released.

Recommended Videos

When Is No Name Chapter 5 Coming Out?

No\Name Chapter 5 is scheduled to be released on September 10, exclusively through Shueisha’s MangaPlus website. The series belongs to the Shonen Jump + Magazine, which contains various series with somewhat irregular release schedules.

The latest chapters all had a similar two-week break between them, and it seems like it’ll be the case once more for Chapter 5. We can assume that future releases will also follow this schedule, but things could still change in the future, considering how the series has barely started by now.

Related: Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 Release Date & Time Confirmed

No\Name Chapter 4 Recap

During the previous chapter, Ula and Ralf met Tove, a woman with whom they’ve worked in the past solving the murder of a no-name woman. The chapter feeds us on info about what happens to someone if they’re ever born without a name, and never get one assigned to them. Aside from the obvious prejudice just because they’re different, these people were also subjected to human experiments so people would figure out why they were like that.

Image via Shueisha

Later, during a meeting with Akke, we learn that many bodies with unregistered names in a cemetery shared the same mark somewhere in their bodies, suggesting that there might be a serial killer on the loose targeting specifically these people. However, the Ancient bears little to no attention to this detail and dispatches the duo.

He immediately calls someone, stating that they need to talk. The chapter ends with Ula and Ralf learning that the marked bodies have been stolen. Akke is heavily implied to have some sort of connection to the culprit, and this will likely be explored during the next few chapters.

No Name is available on Shueisha.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy