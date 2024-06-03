One Piece We Are!
One Piece Chapter 1117 Release Date Confirmed

One Piece is deep into its Final Saga, meaning every chapter has some major reveal or moment. However, the story takes breaks here and there, and it can be hard to figure out when to expect the next chapter. Well, here’s the confirmed release date for One Piece Chapter 1117.

Chapter 1116 of One Piece released on June 3, 2024, in Japan, so it landed in the United States a day earlier. That would make it fair to assume that the next chapter is coming out one week later, on June 10, 2024. However, that’s not the case, as a report from Dexerto reveals that the series is going on a brief hiatus after Chapter 1116. Brief is the right way to describe it, though, because Chapter 1117 will arrive on June 16 in America.

Here’s when to expect the next One Piece chapter to arrive in different time zones:

  • 12 AM JST (June 17)
  • 11 AM EST
  • 10 AM CST
  • 8 AM PST

How to Read One Piece

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find a famous treasure, the One Piece. He’s not in it alone, however, having his trusty crew by his side as they battle all kinds of foes. But with the series being in its Final Saga, there are only so many adventures left. Thankfully, there’s still time to catch up on the manga series and more than a few ways to do it.

New chapters of One Piece are available to read for free on Viz Media and MangaPlus. Anyone with a Shonen Jump subscription, which costs $2.99 per month, can also read the acclaimed series by Eiichiro Oda.

And that’s the confirmed release date for One Piece Chapter 1117.

