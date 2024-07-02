One Piece Chapter 1120 Release Date & Time

One Piece is still in full motion with Chapter 1120 right around the corner. After a week off the manga is coming back, and so you can jump in the second it’s available, here’s exactly when One Piece Chapter 1120 will be available to read.

When Does One Piece Chapter 1120 Release?

Image via Viz Media

One Piece Chapter 1120 will arrive on Sunday, July 14 at 8 am PT. The Chapter will be available to read for free on the Viz Media website alongside chapters 1118 and 1119. Similarly, you’ll be able to check it out via the Shonen Jump app.

Chapter 1120 comes after a short break. There will be no chapter on the weekend of July 6, instead, the next addition will be made midway through the month. This isn’t out of character for the Shonen series which typically releases three chapters before taking a break. However, things have been a little inconsistent lately.

If you need to catch up on the One Piece manga before this new chapter arrives then you’ll need to subscribe to Viz Media to gain access to the back catalog, however, if all you’re after is a refresher, the three most recent chapters are available for free.

For those who are desperate to find out what comes next in the story, spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1120 are expected to arrive on social media in the days prior to July 14. For that reason, we suggest taking caution if you don’t want to spoil the official release experience.

Despite being on break, there’s still plenty of One Piece content out there to enjoy as you wait for Chapter 1120 to arrive. The anime is still in full swing with episodes arriving on Crunchyroll each week, and there’s plenty of manga to refresh your mind with before July 14 comes around.

