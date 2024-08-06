One Piece Chapter 1123 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece manga continues to up the stakes with emotional and action-packed chapters, as the Straw Hats have seemingly reached the end of their Egghead Island adventure. As the Straw Hats prepare for their next destination, when can we expect Chapter 1123 of One Piece to be released?

When Does One Piece Chapter 1123 Come Out?

One Piece Chapter 1123 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 18, 2024. The Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine that the series is published in will not be releasing a copy on Sunday, August 11, as the magazine as a whole will be going on break that week. Here is a list of time-zone-specific release dates so you can read the chapter the minute it drops:

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

You can read the One Piece manga and the latest chapters, including Chapter 1123, as they come out online on the Shonen Jump or Manga+ websites and apps. Both services allow you to read the latest chapters for free, but a paid subscription is required to access the entire series.

What Has Happened in the One Piece Manga So Far?

The latest chapters of One Piece have placed a heavy focus on the Straw Hats’ attempts to escape Egghead as the World Government and the Five Elders chase them down. All of the action set pieces have been intercut with flashbacks related to Vegapunk’s message about the void century, and this entire arc has felt like a prologue to something much bigger within the final saga of One Piece.

If anything, these last few chapters have helped to remind readers and the multiple key players scattered across the New World of the importance of the titular One Piece. The race to the treasure that Gol D. Roger started years ago seems to be in its last stretch, and Luffy’s determination to get there first seems to be more intense than ever.

And that’s the confirmed release date of One Piece Chapter 1123.

