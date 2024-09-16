One Piece Episode 1120 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece anime is finally shedding light on the events of the Reverie and the Revolutionary Army’s surprise attack on Mary Geoise during the meeting of world leaders. As fans grow anxious to see Sabo’s escape, when can we expect episode 1120 of One Piece?

When Does One Piece Episode 1120 Come Out?

One Piece Episode 1120 is currently scheduled to air on Saturday, September 21, 2024. For the dedicated Straw Hat fans who want to catch the newest episode the minute it’s available to stream, the following list shows when you can see in in your time zone:

PST: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 7:00 PM

MST: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 8:00 PM

CST: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 9:00 PM

EST: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 10:00 PM

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix, with both streaming services offering the newest episodes as they drop. However, at the time of this writing, only Crunchyroll has the entire series on its platform if you want to watch the story from beginning to end. Each platform has various tiers and membership pricing; either will get the job done so you don’t miss a new episode when it drops.

What Happened in One Piece Episode 1119?

One Piece Episode 1119 showed Sabo stumbling upon perhaps the biggest conspiracy of the series, with Imu revealing himself to King Cobra as the secret ruler of the world of One Piece. Sabo witnessing this was entirely coincidental, which unfortunately leads to him being forced to go on the run with a bigger target on his back than before.

Viewers also learn that Sabo wasn’t responsible for Cobra’s death, as stated in the papers, and Vivi is shown to have narrowly escaped Imu and the elders with the help of Wapol. One Piece seems to be drawing near to its conclusion, bringing back characters from the series’ earliest days to play pivotal roles in revealing the truth about the world.

