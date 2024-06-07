Oshi No Ko Chapter 152 Release Date Confirmed

Fans can’t get enough of Oshi No Ko, and neither can we. Let’s find out when the next chapter of this adorable manga will be released, and see where we can go about reading the latest chapter on our favorite smart devices.

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi No Ko Chapter 152 Release?

Eager to jump into the latest chapter of Oshi No Ko as soon as it goes live? Keep some time free on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The latest chapter will be released at the following times:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am Eastern Time

Knowing where you’ll be able to read this particular manga is rather important as well. After all, how can you enjoy the story being laid out before you if you don’t know where you pick up this thrilling tale?

Where To Read Oshi No Ko Online

If you’re looking to dive into the series for the first time, or you just want to catch up on the story before the latest chapter hits, you’ll want to download Manga Plus on your smart device of choice. While published weekly in Weekly Young Jump, it’s currently not available to read on the Shonen Jump/VIZ applications.

Related: The Oshi no Ko Premiere Is the Best Intro to an Anime I’ve Ever Seen

After exploding in popularity thanks to its fantastic Anime adaptation, fans are flocking to the Oshi No Ko manga in droves. If you’re hoping to start up the anime, you’ll find that it’s available to stream on HiDive. You’ll need to sign up for a Premium subscription if you’re hoping to catch this one, and it only costs $4.99 a month. There have not been any recent price hikes like the competition has recently seen.

Oshi No Ko is available to read on Manga Plus.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy