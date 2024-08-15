Oshi no Ko Chapter 158 Release Date Confirmed

Oshi no Ko seems to be preparing the story for its final stretch, and this latest chapter is no exception. Following the interesting character developments over the past few chapters, when can we expect Oshi no Ko Chapter 158 to be released?

When Does Oshi no Ko Chapter 158 Come Out?

Oshi no Ko Chapter 158 is currently scheduled for release on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. For those who want to read the chapter the minute it drops online, below you can find a list of time-zone-specific release dates for Chapter 158:

Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Oshi no Ko is available to read online through the Manga+ app. The latest chapters are available as free to read on a trial basis, which is a good option if you’re only behind on a couple of chapters in the series. However, if you want to read the Idol/Murder-Mystery manga from the beginning, a paid subscription is required.

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Chapter 157?

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157, titled An Ordinary Day, a Wonderful Day, is a quiet and peaceful chapter. It seems at first that the chapter does nothing to further the plot, as it just shows Aqua and Ruby on a day off resting at home. However, this chapter can also be viewed as the calm before the storm, with both characters reflecting on everything they’ve done thus far in their careers. Ruby reflects on being an idol, and Aqua shows a rare moment of inner peace.

Moreover, while there was no immediate development, you can’t help but get a sense of dread at what might happen next. Oshi no Ko has had an incredible manga run thus far, and hopefully, Chapter 158 will continue that trend.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 158.

