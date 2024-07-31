Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 Release Date Confirmed

Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 took a break from Aqua’s story arc following the cliffhanger of Chapter 155. The chapter focused on Mem-Cho and addressed one of her more well-kept secrets. So, when can we expect Chapter 157 of Oshi no Ko to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 Come Out?

Oshi no Ko chapter 157 will be released on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. If you want to read the next chapter in the final story arc the second it drops online, here is a list of when it drops in various time zones:

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

The Oshi no Ko manga is available to read on the Manga+ app, with the latest chapters free to read. If you’re new to the idol manga and want to read it from the beginning, a paid subscription is required to have access to all the chapters as well as numerous other series in the Manga+ library. The first season of the anime adaptation and the second season are currently airing on HiDive.

Related: Oshi no Ko Live-Action Series & Movie Release Date

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Chapter 156?

Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 shifted the focus to Mem-Cho following the cliffhanger of Aqua’s story in Chapter 155. Specifically, Mem-Cho’s rising fame has led to the Idol’s newfound stress and pressure of having the secret of her real age revealed to the public by paparazzi and tabloids. Mem-Cho’s age has been a long-running secret introduced since the beginning of the series.

Moreover, the character finally acknowledges it and reveals the secret to the public in her own way, which makes Oshi no Ko really feel like it is coming to an end. Much of the themes of the story have been about secrecy, deception, and putting on a facade in the quest for success, whether that be fame or revenge. Watching the truth come to light in various characters’ lives makes the story come full circle, and hopefully, Chapter 157 will continue that trend.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 157.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy