Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

The latest episode of Oshi no Ko ended on a shocking cliffhanger, changing viewers’ perspective. After a successful Tokyo Blade Stage Play debut, Aqua has discovered family he didn’t know he had. So, when can we expect Season 2, Episode 10 of Oshi no Ko to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 10 Come Out?

Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 10 will be released two weeks after the release of Episode 9 instead of the usual one-week wait, as the series took a break before the next installment. The episode will now be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. For a more exact time, below is a list of release dates in various time zones:

Wednesday, September 11, 11:00 AM EST

Wednesday, September 11, 10:00 AM CST

Wednesday, September 11, 9:00 AM MDT

Wednesday, September 11, 8:00 AM PT

Oshi no Ko is available to stream on HiDive. A premium subscription is required to watch the latest episodes when they are released. Monthly and annual plans are available for the service, which also gives you access to many other popular simulcasts in its library.

Related: All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Oshi no Ko Season 2

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 9?

Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 9 focuses on the events after the opening night of the Tokyo Blade Stage Play, with Aqua coming to grips with his guilt-ridden conscience over Ai Hoshino’s death. Oshi no Ko Season 2 continues to brilliantly showcase the inner workings of the characters’ minds with breathtaking visuals that help to personify their internal struggles.

However, the most significant part of the episode is in the final minutes, where it’s revealed that prodigy actor and Tokyo Blade leading star Taiki Himekawa is Aqua’s half-brother. Aqua has been doing DNA tests on people in secret, trying to determine if anyone might be his father, and he has now stumbled upon the fact that he and Taiki share the same father, bringing him one step closer to revenge. Episode 10 will undoubtedly pick up right after this as Taiki gives insight into his upbringing and family.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy