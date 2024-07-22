Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

The second season of Oshi no Ko continues to give viewers amazing insights into the Japanese entertainment industry. Episode 3 teased an important creative compromise in the wake of a troubled stage production. So, when can we expect Episode 4 of Oshi no Ko Season 2 to come out?

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 4 Come Out?

Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Here is a list of time zones if you want to catch the episode the moment it drops:

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 10:OO AM CST

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 9:00 AM MDT

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 8:00 AM PT

Oshi no Ko is currently streaming on HiDive, and a paid subscription is required in order to watch the latest episode of the series. Subscription plans start at $4.99 a month and allow you access to the entire series as well as all other titles in the HiDive library.

Related: Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 Release Date Confirmed

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 3?

The focus of this season of Oshi no Ko seems to be on the production of the stage play Tokyo Blade, which is itself an adaptation of a popular in-universe manga of the same name. Aqua is one of the stars, along with a bevy of other young actors who have been featured in the series before and some new faces. The production faces trouble when the creator of the manga demands the script be thrown out, forcing Aqua to once again help mediate at troubled production, similar to what he did in the first season on the set of a poorly received drama show.

Oshi no Ko has excellently provided an in-depth look at the various creative processes of different types of artists, all while telling a thrilling mystery story at the same time. This second season is easily one of the most impressive anime of the summer season, and Episode 3 ended with the manga creator going to see a stage play due to a request from Aqua’s, who hopes to give the stubborn mangaka some much-needed perspective.

So, Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, July 24, and will be available to stream on HiDive.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy