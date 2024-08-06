Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Postponed Mid-Season

Season 2 of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World has been airing weekly since early July, but the show’s broadcast has come to an abrupt pause as quality concerns arise.

Recommended Videos

Episode 5 of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 has been delayed indefinitely to maintain a high quality of production. In its place, episodes from the first season of the show will be broadcast to fill the show’s slot in the Summer 2024 anime season. This news was announced in a statement from the show’s production committee, along with more details regarding the decision.

Image via Studio Palette

“We have decided to postpone the broadcast and streaming of Episode 5 and onward in order to maintain the quality of the main story,” The statement reads. “The entire staff will make every effort to meet the expectations of those who have been looking forward to the work.”

Series creator Kei Sazane also chimed in on the decision to pause the broadcast schedule for Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World, noting that they’d heard feedback from fans that the animation quality hadn’t been up to par.

“Some people voiced their concerns that the quality of the visuals in some parts of the animation was questionable. The production committee and the production studio took these concerns seriously, and that is how this decision came to be,” Sazane wrote.

While it might be disappointing to fans that they’ll have to wait for more of the anime, ultimately this is a good thing. It means that instead of getting an anime adaption that fans will despise for years, what we ultimately receive will be much closer to what fans initially expected.

If you’re looking to see and judge the animation yourself, you can still stream the first four episodes of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 on Crunchyroll now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy