Oversleeping Takahashi Chapter 6 Release Date Confirmed

One of the latest Weekly Shonen Jump series is Oversleeping Takahashi, following up on the one-shot manga with the same name, and it’s already reaching Chapter 6. Here’s when you’ll be able to read it.

Oversleeping Takahashi Chapter 6 is scheduled to be out on Friday, August 23. The series by Koki Aguro has started in July 2024, and has been in a weekly serialization format, with each new chapter having an average of 30 pages each. This may be exclusive only to its first chapters, and we may see the total number being toned down after a few weeks.

The series follows the high school student Yoji Takahashi, who’s always running late for his classes. He always gives the same excuse: he overslept. However, class president Megumi Kisaragi catches on that something’s wrong, and decides to investigate. Turns out that Takahashi is the “chosen one”, who was granted exorcist-like powers to defend people from ghosts and other apparitions, as well as safely helping them cross over to the other side!

Where To Read Oversleeping Takahashi

You can read the series through the Shueisha Manga Plus official website, where each new chapter is posted every week. You can enjoy all of its chapters for free, but as weeks pass and new chapters are released, older ones will be paywalled behind a subscription, so it’ll be best if you could read those before it happens.

New chapters of Oversleeping Takahashi, including Chapter 6, will all be available completely for free in the website every Friday as long as the releasing schedule isn’t suddenly changed, which is pretty rare to happen. So you probably won’t have to worry about that if you’re suddenly interested in the next spirit to be released from this mortal coil, or just Takahashi and Kisaragi’s evolving relationship.

