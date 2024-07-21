Pseudo Harem Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

Want the Pseudo Harem episode 4 release date? Of course you do. Pseudo Harem is one of the more interesting romance anime that we’ve had in the last few seasons, and along with a lot of heart, also manages to be very funny. So, here’s when to watch the next episode.

The Pseudo Harem episode 4 release date is July 25th.

Pseudo Harem‘s been really interesting so far. While it is 24 minutes long, it’s closer to being a constant barrage of skits and bits between the two main protagonists as they slowly try to work out their feelings for one another. It’s fun though and might be the only anime in existence with Harem in the title that’s not, uh, unsafe for family viewing.

If you’ve been following along with the show up until now, you’ll know that Pseudo Harem is a cute little romance anime about a teenager, Rin Nanakura, filling all the roles of a dream harem for her drama club peer (and crush), Eiji Kitahama. Despite being about a harem, it’s a relatively family-friendly show that made its way onto our “must-watch anime of summer 2024” list.

It’ll be interesting to see if the two Pseudo Harem protagonists ever actually come out and openly state their feelings. There’s always a chance with romance anime that the tension gets carried through from the first episode to the last, and we never actually get a resolution or an admittance, and then there’s never another season. It’ll be a real shame if that’s the case with Pseudo Harem, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out in the meantime.

So be sure to tune in to Pseudo Harem episode 4 on its release date of July 25th.

Pseudo Harem is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

