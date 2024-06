Puzzles and Survival Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 4, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The scariest thing about a zombie apocalypse is doing connect-three puzzles as you level up your bases and manage pixels on your screen, of course. However, if you want to breeze through this zombie fiction, you’re going to need the help of Puzzles and Survival codes.

All Puzzles and Survival List

Active Puzzles and Survival Codes

PNSHJS : Use for 3x 1K Antiserum and 10x 1 Star Gear Enhance Material (New)

: Use for 3x 1K Antiserum and 10x 1 Star Gear Enhance Material pns333 : Use for 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 20x 100 Antriserum, 10x 10-min Speedup, and 300 Diamonds (New)

: Use for 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 20x 100 Antriserum, 10x 10-min Speedup, and 300 Diamonds pnsamazon : Use for 3x 1k Antiserum, 5x 5-min Build Spreedup, 3x 10-min Training SPeedrup, 3x 10-min Research Spreedup, and 200 Diamonds

: Use for 3x 1k Antiserum, 5x 5-min Build Spreedup, 3x 10-min Training SPeedrup, 3x 10-min Research Spreedup, and 200 Diamonds pnssamsung : Use for 3x 1k Antiserum, 3x 10-min Build Spreedup, 3x 10-min Training SPeedrup, 3x 10-min Research Spreedup, and 200 Diamonds

: Use for 3x 1k Antiserum, 3x 10-min Build Spreedup, 3x 10-min Training SPeedrup, 3x 10-min Research Spreedup, and 200 Diamonds END888 : Use for 2x 1K Antiserum, 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 300 Diamond, and 5x Combat Manual 3

: Use for 2x 1K Antiserum, 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 300 Diamond, and 5x Combat Manual 3 pns888 : Use for 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 300 Diamonds, and 2k Antriserum

: Use for 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 300 Diamonds, and 2k Antriserum BLUESTACKS : Use for 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 20x 1k Antiserum, and 300 Diamonds

: Use for 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 20x 1k Antiserum, and 300 Diamonds pns777 : Use for 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 300 Diamonds, and 2k Antiserum

: Use for 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 300 Diamonds, and 2k Antiserum PNS777 : Use for 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 20x 1k Antiserum, and 300 Diamonds

: Use for 10x 10-min Speedup, 10x Combat Manual 2, 5x Combat Manual 3, 20x 1k Antiserum, and 300 Diamonds 1kcafe : Use for 200 Diamonds

: Use for 200 Diamonds FB5KF – Fast March, 10-min Build Speedup, 10-min Research Speedup, 10-min Training Speedup, and 200 Diamonds

poz777 : Use for 3x 10-min Speedup, 3x 15-min Speedup, Fast March, 30x 1k Antiserum, and 200 Diamonds

: Use for 3x 10-min Speedup, 3x 15-min Speedup, Fast March, 30x 1k Antiserum, and 200 Diamonds 1WFFB: Use for Fast March, 10-min Research Research, 10-min Build Speedup, 10-min Training Speedup, and 200 Diamonds

Expired Puzzles and Survival Codes

show more HAPPYDAY

pnsforest

POZPC

HALLOWEEN

PNSPC

autumnpns

HpbdPNS200

HpbdPNS300

HpbdPNS500

PNSHBD2022

pnscafe20k

PNSTWD

PNSNEGAN

discord1k

PNSDC100k show less

Related: Mecha Domination Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Puzzles and Survival

To redeem Puzzles and Survival codes, follow our tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Puzzles and Survival on your device. Press the More button in the bottom-right corner. Press the Settings button. Go to the Box tab. Enter a code in the Claim Box text box. Hit Claim and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more mobile games with freebies, check out our Warhammer Tacticus Codes and Idle Office Tycoon Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more