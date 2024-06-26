Ranma 1/2 Remake Release Window, Cast, and More

The beloved anime series Ranma 1/2, based on the manga series by Rumiko Takahashi, is getting a new anime adaptation over 30 years after the conclusion of its second anime series. Here’s everything we know about the Ranma 1/2 remake, including the release window and cast.

What Is the Release Window for the Ranma 1/2 Remake?

There is currently no officially announced release window for the Ranma 1/2 anime remake. A live-stream announcement providing more details about the upcoming anime series is expected to broadcast through the production’s official social media platforms on July 17 at 6 pm in Japanese Standard Time, or 5 am EST. Hopefully, this presentation will include when fans can expect to see the latest iteration of Takahashi’s classic story, along with which studios are behind the remake.

The new series announcement video, provided by the remake’s production heralding the upcoming live-stream event, highlights Takahashi’s manga artwork from the long-running series. As such, not even the animated renditions of the classic characters for the Ranma 1/2 remake have been unveiled yet. It is also currently unknown if and how the new Ranma 1/2 series will be available to watch in the United States, whether through a dedicated anime streaming service like Crunchyroll or another online platform.

Who Is in the Cast for the Ranma 1/2 Remake?

Similarly, none of the voice cast for the remake has been announced prior to the July 17 live presentation about the production. However, if the upcoming remake is a faithful adaptation of Takahashi’s manga as anticipated, the following main characters from the story can be expected to appear in the new anime series, with cast announcements hopefully coming soon.

Ranma Saotome

Genma Saotome

Nodoka Saotome

Akane Tendo

Soun Tendo

Nabiki Tendo

Kasumi Tendo

Shampoo

Cologne

Mousse

Pink and Link

Tatewaki Kuno

Kodachi Kuno

And that’s everything to know about the Ranma 1/2 remake, including the release window and cast.

