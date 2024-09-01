Re:Zero –Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Episode Release Dates & Time

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 is finally headed to screens and we now know exactly when episodes will be released. So you can tune in the second each episode arrives, here’s the dates for each episode announced for Season 3.

When Does Re:Zero Season 3 Release?

Re:Zero –Starting Life in Another World Season 3 begins on Oct. 2, 2024. The season will be split into two cours with the first running in late 2024 for eight episodes and covering the Attack Arc, but returning in February 2025 with the Counterattack Arc.

Here are the dates for all of the currently announced episodes in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World:

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 2 Episode 2 Oct. 9 Episode 3 Oct. 16 Episode 4 Oct. 23 Episode 5 Oct. 30 Episode 6 Nov. 6 Episode 7 Nov. 13 Episode 8 Nov. 20 Episode 9 Feb. 5 Episode 10 Feb. 12 Episode 11 Feb. 19 Episode 12 Feb. 26 Episode 13 March 5 Episode 14 March 12 Episode 15 March 19 Episode 16 March 26

While the first drop of these episodes is right around the corner, it’s a long way off part two airing, and that means dates will probably change over the next few months. Should anything be delayed or the episode count differ to the above table it will be updated to ensure it is correct.

What Time Do New Episodes of Re:Zero –Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Release?

Right now the release time for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 hasn’t been shared. Fans can expect to learn this information as we approach its premiere, and once we know the exact time then this article will be updated.

You can stream seasons one and two of the series alongside its OVAs on Crunchyroll now.

