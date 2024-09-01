Image Credit: Bethesda
Re:Zero –Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Episode Release Dates & Time

Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 1, 2024

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 is finally headed to screens and we now know exactly when episodes will be released. So you can tune in the second each episode arrives, here’s the dates for each episode announced for Season 3.

When Does Re:Zero Season 3 Release?

ReZero Season 3 keyart Subaru and Emilia standing on water
Screenshot via Studio White Fox

Re:Zero –Starting Life in Another World Season 3 begins on Oct. 2, 2024. The season will be split into two cours with the first running in late 2024 for eight episodes and covering the Attack Arc, but returning in February 2025 with the Counterattack Arc.

Here are the dates for all of the currently announced episodes in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World:

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1Oct. 2
Episode 2Oct. 9
Episode 3Oct. 16
Episode 4Oct. 23
Episode 5Oct. 30
Episode 6Nov. 6
Episode 7Nov. 13
Episode 8Nov. 20
Episode 9Feb. 5
Episode 10Feb. 12
Episode 11Feb. 19
Episode 12Feb. 26
Episode 13March 5
Episode 14March 12
Episode 15March 19
Episode 16March 26

While the first drop of these episodes is right around the corner, it’s a long way off part two airing, and that means dates will probably change over the next few months. Should anything be delayed or the episode count differ to the above table it will be updated to ensure it is correct.

What Time Do New Episodes of Re:Zero –Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Release?

Right now the release time for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 hasn’t been shared. Fans can expect to learn this information as we approach its premiere, and once we know the exact time then this article will be updated.

You can stream seasons one and two of the series alongside its OVAs on Crunchyroll now.

