Rhode Island Anime Con VIP Tickets 2025 Breakdown Including Prices, Perks, and More

The Rhode Island Anime Con is coming back in 2025, and we have all of the details on ticket prices, perks, and more! Anime Con will be held on Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Last year, the convention featured celebrity guests like Renee Faia, who is known for her role as Colleen Holt in the Netflix series Voltron, Chris Sanders from Travel Channel’s hit shows like Paranormal 911 and Fright Club, Rhode Island’s own Peter Griffin, the voice of Mace Windu from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, T.C. Carson, and Mark Britton who can do well over 300 original voices and impressions. Other guests who were featured in the Artist Alley included Castillo Studios, Zheph Skyre, Tepid Beans, VickriArts, and Vahlance.

While the guest list for 2025 has yet to be announced, fans can still purchase their 2025 tickets ahead of time.

Rhode Island Anime Con Tickets

Fans can purchase their tickets on StubHub with the lowest prices starting at $32 for Sunday, June 8, while Saturday’s date is selling tickets for as low as $37.

Can I Purchase a Two-Day Pass?

Yes, fans can purchase a ticket from Ticketmaster that will allow attendees into the convention on both Saturday and Sunday. The two-day pass is being sold for $65 before taxes and fees.

Can I Purchase a One-Day Pass?

Yes, fans can purchase a ticket to either the Saturday or Sunday date and do not need to attend both days.

Can I Purchase a VIP Pass?

Yes! Ticketmaster is selling VIP two-day passes for $149 before taxes and fees. The VIP two-day pass includes the following:

One Hour Early Entry Each Day: 9 am on Saturday & Sunday.

Access to celebrity headliner fast pass line. Includes guests with fast pass logo.

$25 gift card to the Show Store.

(1) Major Publisher Exclusive Comic with Variant Cover.

VIP Priority Panel Seating.

VIP Exclusive Badge & Lanyard.

$3 off the Price for Autograph Authentication by JSA Authentication for Items Signed at Show.

VIP Logo Bag.

Complimentary Promos & Coupons.

VIP Lounge.

Private VIP Entrance.

(1) Ticket to Saturday Night After Party.

Rhode Island Anime Con Schedule

Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM – VIP entry begins

VIP entry begins Saturday 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM – The convention becomes open to everyone else

– The convention becomes open to everyone else Saturday 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM The after party starts

The after party starts Sunday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM – The convention becomes open to everyone else

Aside from the after-party, fans could also look forward to a costume contest, a cosplay red carpet event, a cosplay meetup, game shows, video and card games, and more! Guests will also have the opportunity to get an autograph or photo op from their favorite artist or celebrity.

