Rise of Kingdoms Codes (December 2024)

Building an entire kingdom is no joke. You have to think of the defenses, of your army, and most importantly, of winning the war. Your strategy will determine whether your empire will rise or fall. Strategize and master the Rise of Kingdoms.

There are always a few tricks you can try to win, one of them being the Rise of Kingdoms codes. Get ahead of your enemies and claim various valuables that will ensure that your kingdom survives. Hop into our Warhammer Tacticus Codes list and snatch more prizes.

All Rise of Kingdoms Codes List

Active Rise of Kingdoms Codes

PlayRoKPC : Use for a Golden Key, Universal Speedup (90 seconds), and a Lvl 5 Tome of Knowledge (Only available on PC)

: Use for a Golden Key, Universal Speedup (90 seconds), and a Lvl 5 Tome of Knowledge (Only available on PC) ROKTKSGIVE: Use for x2 Healing Speedups (60 minutes), x3 Building Speedups (60 minutes), a Training Speedup (960 minutes), x10 Lvl 5 Tomes of Knowledge, and a Golden Key

Expired Rise of Kingdoms Codes

XSTGHRMGRE

LLS11YxROK

MXhk0V38aL

gm7qk2k7em

ROKDEVSHBQ

21HappyYOX

k7bjwhfsvq

yq7f4fty2n

ROKVIKINGS

QE32503E925

yjaajw5xk4

brem4k69u2

rokhappybd

yj3u4k6zhi

9KcXCH8Pb1

gmz4nm8yv7

ROKHALLOWS

xs2tvygce8

Happycny22

sb96x3baik

ygz8darb3p

ROKDEVSHB1

yqva4fb8ti

Ipyxvn28mq

Tw1XpxW9Z2

yg48yjakhk

5Bewu21acn

jxewhr8rgw

VrzQF2Wepu

ROKYRRECAP

X8MQEYPSDN

xsq2wx7yfc

z66wfr6x79

rok2024hbd

rZbyJznaxU

RMerryXmas

3sENgwrXUF

25UPGXCaRx

PZ0CtpKA5h

XS4PXB3VEA

gmdz63tpvf

ROKVietnam

ah9vzgp0mi

ARBdisKROK

xsfeunaqpk

z2ikx6ig6e

rok2023hbd

yqdsvxbi8f

FB98L0WRFK

bds6q2s2a6

xsrwghpsh9

mwmjwzetgc

dragonboat

ygv6p26rar

Happynew21

rokcny8888

rokpromo21

Rokvictory

Iq9ybsajz2

IPU8G5X598

ROKDEVSHBD

yhzbuy33oe

tz4gusiwka

umis9g2q23

Tricktreat

cF04nHXYpk

HwbA7ksDyE

yqzuqsymsc

Mid0Autumn

gmcbc633tn

ygg7nurncf

2023xnsfss

CILGINTURK

nxhg7p95gd

Eidmubarak

yqun24zcgh

Discord100

STANDBYYOU

L4YtrioGac

sgbv6dbjxf

ygrknkrsy6

rokcommand

q51ajxwdzc

Vqac8DfwsB

a2j61b790d

ktjb79nsav

yjc9hgtehp

ramadan024

9t52y2up4p

mpqs3sf4ch

greece4rok

AmqDQBeGkd

Lilith10th

yj34mm49uy

28GDB6DN8L

d725ig2acq

nyprp7zp7q

ROK2YOMDTU

95pjttn25p

Newyearah9

TnxGiv1ing

z6z46ftbyq

yqgus9fhip

z6uyctf3i6

How to Redeem Codes in Rise of Kingdoms

This is how you’ll be able to redeem the Rise of Kingdoms codes:

Run Rise of Kingdoms on your device. Finish the tutorial. Press the golden coin button in the top-left corner of your screen. Go into the Settings and tap the Redeem button. Type a code into the textbox. Hit the Exchange button to receive prizes.

How to Get More Rise of Kingdoms Codes

There are many social media platforms you can visit to find more Rise of Kingdoms codes, such as the Rise of Kingdoms Discord, Rise of Kingdoms Facebook, YouTube channel (@RiseofKingdoms), and the X account (@riseofkingdoms). However, there’s no need to trouble yourself jumping between all of these platforms when you can bookmark our list and look here.

Why Are My Rise of Kingdoms Codes Not Working?

When you get an error message, you should check the Rise of Kingdoms codes you’ve entered for any typos. The better option here is to copy/paste the codes from our list. If the error persists, then the codes are no longer active and should be put in the expired list, which we will do after you let us know which code is outdated.

What is Rise of Kingdoms?

Rise of Kingdoms is an MMO strategy game where kingdoms clash. If you want to win, you’ll need to gather resources to upgrade your empire and train your warriors for battle. The stronger your defenses are, the better the chance you’ll have of surviving the war, so it’s all about strategy.

