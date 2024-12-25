Forgot password
Rise of Kingdoms Codes (December 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Dec 25, 2024 03:29 am

Updated December 25, 2024

We added new codes!

Building an entire kingdom is no joke. You have to think of the defenses, of your army, and most importantly, of winning the war. Your strategy will determine whether your empire will rise or fall. Strategize and master the Rise of Kingdoms.

There are always a few tricks you can try to win, one of them being the Rise of Kingdoms codes. Get ahead of your enemies and claim various valuables that will ensure that your kingdom survives. Hop into our Warhammer Tacticus Codes list and snatch more prizes.

All Rise of Kingdoms Codes List

Active Rise of Kingdoms Codes

  • PlayRoKPC: Use for a Golden Key, Universal Speedup (90 seconds), and a Lvl 5 Tome of Knowledge (Only available on PC)
  •  ROKTKSGIVE: Use for x2 Healing Speedups (60 minutes), x3 Building Speedups (60 minutes), a Training Speedup (960 minutes), x10 Lvl 5 Tomes of Knowledge, and a Golden Key

Expired Rise of Kingdoms Codes

  • XSTGHRMGRE
  • LLS11YxROK
  • MXhk0V38aL
  • gm7qk2k7em
  • ROKDEVSHBQ
  • 21HappyYOX
  • k7bjwhfsvq
  • yq7f4fty2n
  • ROKVIKINGS
  • QE32503E925
  • yjaajw5xk4
  • brem4k69u2
  • rokhappybd
  • yj3u4k6zhi
  • 9KcXCH8Pb1
  • gmz4nm8yv7
  • ROKHALLOWS
  • xs2tvygce8
  • Happycny22
  • sb96x3baik
  • ygz8darb3p
  • ROKDEVSHB1
  • yqva4fb8ti
  • Ipyxvn28mq
  • Tw1XpxW9Z2
  • yg48yjakhk
  • 5Bewu21acn
  • jxewhr8rgw
  • VrzQF2Wepu
  • ROKYRRECAP
  • X8MQEYPSDN
  • xsq2wx7yfc
  • z66wfr6x79
  • rok2024hbd
  • rZbyJznaxU
  • RMerryXmas
  • 3sENgwrXUF
  • 25UPGXCaRx
  • PZ0CtpKA5h
  • XS4PXB3VEA
  • gmdz63tpvf
  • ROKVietnam
  • ah9vzgp0mi
  • ARBdisKROK
  • xsfeunaqpk
  • z2ikx6ig6e
  • rok2023hbd
  • yqdsvxbi8f
  • FB98L0WRFK
  • bds6q2s2a6
  • xsrwghpsh9
  • mwmjwzetgc
  • dragonboat
  • ygv6p26rar
  • Happynew21
  • rokcny8888
  • rokpromo21
  • Rokvictory
  • Iq9ybsajz2
  • IPU8G5X598
  • ROKDEVSHBD
  • yhzbuy33oe
  • tz4gusiwka
  • umis9g2q23
  • Tricktreat
  • cF04nHXYpk
  • HwbA7ksDyE
  • yqzuqsymsc
  • Mid0Autumn
  • gmcbc633tn
  • ygg7nurncf
  • 2023xnsfss
  • CILGINTURK
  • nxhg7p95gd
  • Eidmubarak
  • yqun24zcgh
  • Discord100
  • STANDBYYOU
  • L4YtrioGac
  • sgbv6dbjxf
  • ygrknkrsy6
  • rokcommand
  • q51ajxwdzc
  • Vqac8DfwsB
  • a2j61b790d
  • ktjb79nsav
  • yjc9hgtehp
  • ramadan024
  • 9t52y2up4p
  • mpqs3sf4ch
  • greece4rok
  • AmqDQBeGkd
  • Lilith10th
  • yj34mm49uy
  • 28GDB6DN8L
  • d725ig2acq
  • nyprp7zp7q
  • ROK2YOMDTU
  • 95pjttn25p
  • Newyearah9
  • TnxGiv1ing
  • z6z46ftbyq
  • yqgus9fhip
  • z6uyctf3i6

How to Redeem Codes in Rise of Kingdoms

This is how you’ll be able to redeem the Rise of Kingdoms codes:

  • Screenshot of the Rise of Kingdoms golden button.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Screenshot of the Rise of Kingdoms governor profile.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Screenshot of the Rise of Kingdoms settings.
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Rise of Kingdoms on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press the golden coin button in the top-left corner of your screen.
  4. Go into the Settings and tap the Redeem button.
  5. Type a code into the textbox.
  6. Hit the Exchange button to receive prizes.

How to Get More Rise of Kingdoms Codes

There are many social media platforms you can visit to find more Rise of Kingdoms codes, such as the Rise of Kingdoms Discord, Rise of Kingdoms Facebook, YouTube channel (@RiseofKingdoms), and the X account (@riseofkingdoms). However, there’s no need to trouble yourself jumping between all of these platforms when you can bookmark our list and look here.

Why Are My Rise of Kingdoms Codes Not Working?

When you get an error message, you should check the Rise of Kingdoms codes you’ve entered for any typos. The better option here is to copy/paste the codes from our list. If the error persists, then the codes are no longer active and should be put in the expired list, which we will do after you let us know which code is outdated.

What is Rise of Kingdoms?

Rise of Kingdoms is an MMO strategy game where kingdoms clash. If you want to win, you’ll need to gather resources to upgrade your empire and train your warriors for battle. The stronger your defenses are, the better the chance you’ll have of surviving the war, so it’s all about strategy.

You should peek into our lists of Mu Monarch SEA Codes and AFK Journey Codes and claim a variety of amazing goodies.

