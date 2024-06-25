Roblox Attack on Titan Revolution – How To Shift (AOTR)

Looking to turn into one of the Titans in Attack on Titan Revolution in Roblox? I hope you’re ready for quite the grind – this is what you’ll need to know about unlocking the ability to shift into Titan in this exciting experience.

How To Unlock The Shift Ability in Attack on Titan Revolution – Roblox

Screenshot by The Escapist

Currently, there is only one way that you can unlock the ability to Shift in Attack on Titan Revolution, and they’re both going to require quite the grind. The first chance you’ll have to unlock it is by completing any mission on ABERRANT difficulty, which just so happens to be the most difficult mission in the game.

You’ll have a very small chance of unlocking the item needed to Shift, called the Attack Serum. As of the time of this writing, you have between a 0.03% and 0.039% chance of unlocking this specific item after clearing the mission. You’ll need to play these missions a lot if you’re hoping for a chance to unlock this item or hope that your luck is beyond fantastic.

Unfortunately for those playing on lower difficulties, there is no current chance to unlock the Attack Serum. You’ll need to keep on grinding or get into a party with higher-level players who can help you take on these Aberrant challenges for the chance to unlock this particular item.

How To Unlock Aberrant Difficulty in Attack on Titan Revolution

Technically, you can attempt an Aberrant challenge at any time – it’s available right away from the Mission Select screen. However, if you try doing one of these Solo right after starting the game, you’ll become a Titan snack within a matter of moments.

You’ll need to upgrade your equipment and hone your hunting skills before you attempt taking on this challenge, especially since the difficulty scale starts at an E and goes all the way up to A. As long as your Equipment is graded with at least an A grade, you should be ready to take on the challenge of this particular quest.

Is The Attack Serum Worth Getting?

If you’re hoping to plow through the Titans that normally would terrorize you and your party, the Attack Serum is easily the most powerful item that you can unlock in Attack on Titan Revolution. With the power of the Titan on your side, you won’t need to worry about getting defeated any longer, as it’s almost unfair how powerful this particular serum is. Sure, it’s going to require a lot of hours of grinding to unlock, but you may be lucky enough to get it sooner than anyone else in your party.

And that’s what you’ll need to know about unlocking the Shift ability in Attack on Titan Revolution on Roblox. You’ll need a fair amount of patience if you’re hoping to complete this challenge, as it has such a low unlock rate.

Roblox is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Mobile & Meta Quest

