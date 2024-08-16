Romance In The House Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Romance in the House is a new K-drama series that stars Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-soo, actress and singer Son Na-eun, and Korean rapper Choi Min-ho. Two episodes premiered last weekend, but when will episode 3 of Romance in the House release?

Recommended Videos

When Does Romance in the House Episode 3 Come Out?

Romance in the House premiered on the weekend of August 10th, with the first episode airing on Saturday and the second on Sunday. The series will follow this unique schedule for the duration of the 12-episode season, with a new one dropping every day of the weekend.

This means that Romance in the House episode 3 will release on Saturday, August 17th, with the next episode coming out the following day. The remaining episodes of the season will air as follows:

Episode 4 – August 18th

Episode 5 – August 24th

Episode 6 – August 25th

Episode 7 – August 31st

Episode 8 – September 1st

Episode 9 – September 7th

Episode 10 – September 8th

Episode 11 – September 14th

Episode 12 – September 15th

Related: K-Dramas Are Taking Over My Life

What is Romance in the House About?

Businessman Byeon Mu-Jin and his wife Geum Ye-Yeon were once a typical married couple. They started a family and had a daughter, Mi-Rae and a son, Hyun-Jae. Unfortunately, the family encounters difficult times when Mu-Jin’s business aspirations don’t go as planned and he falls into bankruptcy. This leads to him divorcing his wife and walking away from his family.

As the years progress, Geum Ye-Yeon does all that she can to provide for her children in lieu of her former husband. The story picks up over a decade later, with both her and her daughter working jobs to sustain their family and keep a roof over their heads.

As the family struggles, Mu-Jin suddenly returns, but he is now a multi-billionaire and the new owner of his ex-wife’s apartment building. He now actively works to repair his relationship with his family, much to the chagrin of his former wife, who develops a relationship with a security guard she meets at her job.

Although Romance in the House is still in its first season (and has only dropped two episodes), it still features a relatable and understandable plot and is sure to be a good watch for fans of K-drama.

Romance in the House is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every weekend on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy