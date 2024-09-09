Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 Release Date Confirmed

Sakamoto Days is continuing the training arc, which started a few chapters ago, with the exciting introduction of a brand-new location. As Shin seeks out the only instructor with ESP, new enemies are also introduced. So, when can we expect Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 to be released?

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 Come Out?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 15, 2024. Below, you can find a list of release dates in various time zones so that you can read the next chapter of this exciting training arc the moment that it drops:

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

In order to read the latest Sakamoto Days chapter when it comes out, you can visit the Viz Media or Manga+ websites or apps. The newest chapter of the series is always available for free – however, a paid subscription will be required if you want to read the entirety of the story from the beginning.

What Happens in Sakamoto Days Chapter 181?

Before Sakamoto Days Chapter 182, the last chapter takes place entirely in the JAA (Japanese Association of Assassins) Prison, explicitly made for the most dangerous assassins or criminals within the association. Shin and Mashimo, looking to get stronger, get themselves put into the prison, hoping to find the elusive JAA Fortune Teller. Shin hopes to speak to someone who can also see the future and help him hone his skills and become more valuable in the coming battle.

The chapter is essentially a prison brawl as Shin tries to rile the guards and prisoners up to get deeper underground to find where the fortune teller is being held. Unbeknownst to Shin, however, is that it’s a young girl. The chapter ending reveals her and her prediction that she will be saved by a “Knight in shining armor.” It will be exciting to see how the next chapter unfolds and whether the focus will stay on Shin’s training or shift back to Mr. Sakamoto.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 182.

