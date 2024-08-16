Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, and More

The second season of Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles was announced back in 2021. There is good news for the long-waiting fans. The release window and cast for the upcoming season have finally been provided.

Recommended Videos

What Is Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles?

Image via TMS Entertainment

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles is a reincarnation story about a boy named Rio, an orphan street rat struggling to survive. One day, he is hit with a memory overload as flashes of a different life overwhelm him. He quickly realizes that these memories are his own from a previous life when he was Haruto Amakawa of Japan. Just as he gets a grasp of his newfound memories, he stumbles upon a kidnapped princess, saves her, and is rewarded with the opportunity to study at the famous academy for nobility. With two lifetimes of experience, Rio will make his way from the bottom of this hierarchical society and fight against fate.

The release window for Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles season 2 is October 2024. The next season is set to be released on Crunchyroll. The specific release date has not been announced yet nor has the release schedule. The official episode count for the new season has not been revealed but it is projected to be another 12 episodes similar to season 1.

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Cast and Voice Actors

The newest trailer for Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles season 2 has confirmed the cast for the upcoming season.

Rio voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Celia Claire voiced by Akane Fujita

Aishia voiced by Yuki Kawahara

Laftifa voiced by Tomori Kusunoki

Miharu Ayase voiced by Sayaka Harada

Aki Sendo voiced by Marika Kono

Masato Sendo voiced by Aguri Onishi

Flora Betlrum voiced by Kaede Hondo

Liselotte Cretia voiced by Nao Toyama

Sakata Hiroaki voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Trailers

Below are the current trailers for season 2 of Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles. The first trailer was released in 2021 along with the new season announcement. The second trailer contains the release window and casting for season 2.

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles isn’t the only highly anticipated anime to be coming out soon. Find out when the popular Ranma 1/2 remake anime release and if the original cast will be returning.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy