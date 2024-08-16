Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, and More

The second season of Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles was announced back in 2021. There is good news for the long-waiting fans. The release window and cast for the upcoming season have finally been provided.
What Is Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles?
Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles is a reincarnation story about a boy named Rio, an orphan street rat struggling to survive. One day, he is hit with a memory overload as flashes of a different life overwhelm him. He quickly realizes that these memories are his own from a previous life when he was Haruto Amakawa of Japan. Just as he gets a grasp of his newfound memories, he stumbles upon a kidnapped princess, saves her, and is rewarded with the opportunity to study at the famous academy for nobility. With two lifetimes of experience, Rio will make his way from the bottom of this hierarchical society and fight against fate.
Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Release Date
The release window for Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles season 2 is October 2024. The next season is set to be released on Crunchyroll. The specific release date has not been announced yet nor has the release schedule. The official episode count for the new season has not been revealed but it is projected to be another 12 episodes similar to season 1.
Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Cast and Voice Actors
The newest trailer for Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles season 2 has confirmed the cast for the upcoming season.
- Rio voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
- Celia Claire voiced by Akane Fujita
- Aishia voiced by Yuki Kawahara
- Laftifa voiced by Tomori Kusunoki
- Miharu Ayase voiced by Sayaka Harada
- Aki Sendo voiced by Marika Kono
- Masato Sendo voiced by Aguri Onishi
- Flora Betlrum voiced by Kaede Hondo
- Liselotte Cretia voiced by Nao Toyama
- Sakata Hiroaki voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino
Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Trailers
Below are the current trailers for season 2 of Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles. The first trailer was released in 2021 along with the new season announcement. The second trailer contains the release window and casting for season 2.
