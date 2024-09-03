Should You Choose Pouch or Diary in Chapter 8 of The Casting of Frank Stone?

Pivotal points in The Casting of Frank Stone require you to think on your toes and with your heart. After Sam collapses in the hallway of Gerant Manor, you have the chance to check his pouch or his diary; which should you pick?

Should You Check The Pouch or Diary in Frank Stone

You’ll have a total of seven seconds to choose between either the Pouch or the Diary, both offering a unique item that seems to serve a purpose later in the game. Which option should you pick, though?

If You Choose Pouch in The Casting of Frank Stone

If you choose to check the pouch, you’ll reach down and have to complete a skill check. You’ll find that Sam is carrying a gun in his pocket. You’ll have three seconds to make an alternate decision at this time:

Keep Gun

Put Gun Back

If you decide to keep the gun, you’ll put it in the waistband of your pants, and Sam will awaken from his episode and mention that you two need to find Augustine and fast. You’ll continue on with the story as intended, but now have a valuable piece of equipment on your side if things go south.

If you put the gun back, the story will play out the same, but you won’t have Sam’s gun. While it’s too early to judge what could happen in this situation, it may be better that you have the gun, especially since it seems that things are wrong with Sam. I would recommend keeping the gun in this situation.

If You Choose Diary in The Casting of Frank Stone

If you choose to check the diary, you’ll reach down and have to complete a skill check. As long as the skill check is successful, you’ll find a book filled with creepy drawings, alongside a slip of paper that falls to the ground. You’ll need to complete another skill check at this time, as you put the diary back in Sam’s pocket, and check the sheet.

You’ll put the paper in the back of your waistband, and the story will continue just as it does during the gun segment. You’ll need to track down Augustine quickly, but now you’ve got a new piece of information that you have yet to check over.

Which Option Should You Pick in Chapter 8?

In this instance, while having a gun would be nice, I would suggest taking the Diary. I’m interested to see what this sheet of paper is going to offer us in the future, and Sam seems like he would know how to handle a firearm better than Linda if things go south.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

