Should You Confront or Flee in Chapter 5 of The Casting of Frank Stone

Things just went from bad to worse now that Chris and Jamie have seemingly awoken the spirit of something terrible from a deep slumber. Should you choose to confront the apparition, or should you flee the scene in The Casting of Frank Stone?

Should You Confront the Ghost or Flee in Frank Stone?

We’ll only have 10 seconds to choose between confronting or fleeing the ghost in The Casting of Frank Stone. Your choice could have dire consequences, so it’s time to find out if you should confront the spirit or flee and leave Chris to meet her possible doom.

If You Choose To Confront the Ghost in The Casting of Frank Stone

If you choose to be brave and confront the ghost, you’ll find that Jamie and Chris’ story will come to a close much faster than originally anticipated. The ghost will take the form of a horrifyingly disfigured creature, stab Jamie in the stomach, and cut him in half. Even worse, Chris will be sent into the portal that has opened beyond the door, and it’s game over for two of the main characters of this story.

The creature will then vanish through a portal on the floor, and the next chapter will begin. This is seemingly the bad outcome, as Jamie has lost his life and Chris has been sucked into the portal.

If You Choose To Flee the Scene in The Casting of Frank Stone

If you choose to flee, Jaime will apologize to Chris, saying that he can’t help, and turn around to run away. Chris will be pulled into the portal, and her relationship with you will be changed, as she is shocked that you abandoned her in her time of need. Unfortunately, we don’t know if we’ll see Chris again beyond this point, so the change in relationship could lead to her return in the future, perhaps?

As with the previous choice, this will start Chapter 6 up, but with only one loss compared to the two in the previous choice.

Which Option Should You Pick in Chapter 5?

Without a doubt, as much as it hurts to do so, I would suggest fleeing the scene. It feels bad to retreat with your tail tucked between your legs, but if you’re hoping to see Jamie in the future and want to keep on seeing him for a while, this is going to be the best choice. There’s a chance we can still see Chris, and she would likely love a chance to see him once again if she survives being pulled into the portal.

However, if you’re not a fan of Jamie, you can always choose to let him go out as a hero. If Chris can return, she’ll likely be a little traumatized by what had happened, but remember him for the hero he attempted to be during this pivotal moment.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

