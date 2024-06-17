Should You Play Still Wakes the Deep on Story or Standard Mode?

At the start of your adventure through Still Wakes the Deep, you’ll be asked a bevy of different questions, but none may be as important as what difficulty you should play on. Should you play on standard or story mode for Still Wakes the Deep?

Should You Play in Story or Standard Mode in Still Wakes the Deep?

Image by The Chinese Room

Still Wakes the Deep is a game that is going to confront you with some of your biggest fears. You’ll need to be sure that you’re ready for anything to come your way, and that also includes its difficulty. If you’re a fan of horror games in the vein of Amnesia: The Dark Descent or Alien: Isolation, then Standard is going to be the mode for you. It can be brutal at times, with a split-second decision bringing your life and run to an end — but thankfully, checkpoints are abundant and bring you right back into the game.

Story Mode, on the other hand, is going to loosen the grip of fear around your heart. Still Wakes the Deep is still going to be a terrifying experience, but you’ll have longer windows to escape the most horrifying of situations. If you’re faint of heart, or you just want to breeze through this as quickly as possible and try a harder difficulty later, then I would recommend Story mode.

There’s no wrong way to play the game. Still Wakes the Deep is going to be filled with thrills and chills no matter which way you look at it. If you find that you’re struggling against a particular section, you can always enter the pause menu and switch difficulties while you’re playing. Just make sure you’re keeping track of your heart rate during gameplay, and judge it from there — it can be absolutely horrifying at times.

Still Wakes The Deep will be available June 18, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is available Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

