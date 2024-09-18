Kinich is a fast-paced 5-star Dendro claymore character from the region of Natlan. With him comes some unique and interesting skills. In fact, he’s the second Dendro claymore character that was released in Genshin Impact. So, should you pull for Kinich in Genshin Impact?

Is Kinich Worth Pulling for in Genshin Impact?

Kinich is from the Natlan tribe, the Scions of the Canopy. He’s also the first 5-star Dendro claymore character that was released for Genshin Impact. You might be wondering if he’s worth your Primogems. The answer to that is yes. Kinich is certainly worth pulling for in Genshin Impact. He’s fast-paced, excellent at traversal, and great when paired with Pyro characters in Genshin Impact. However, he does have one downside, but this downside might not affect everyone.

The downside I found while playing as Kinich is his elemental ability. His elemental ability “Canopy Hunter: Riding High” is great for traversal. It’s fun, and it allows you to swing across the landscape – but using it to attack enemies has a slight issue. When Kinich latches onto enemies with his elemental ability, he will swing around them while firing Dendro damage at them. This can be slightly dizzying at times as Kinich and the camera do move quite fast, but this skill does deal quite a bit of Dendro damage.

Why You Should Have Kinich in Your Team in Genshin Impact

One big advantage you’ll have with Kinich in your team is his passive talent “Swift Envoy.” This talent grants the entire team the ability to move 15% faster for 10s if Kinich harvests an ingredient or local specialty in Natlan. Unfortunately, this talent has no effect in other regions as it relies on Natlan’s Phlogiston mechanic. Another useful effect that Swift Envoy has is that it will highlight nearby local specialties in Natlan.

Much like Mualani, if another character is sprinting and you switch over to Kinich, he’ll swing in. If in Natlan, you can even do an extra swing with his elemental ability. So, Kinich is definitely a must-have. He’s superb and fast when it comes to exploration and traversal, and he’s great at combat – despite the slightly dizzying elemental skill. So, if you’re looking for a fast-paced Dendro character who can swing about the landscape, Kinich is for you.

And that’s whether you should pull for Kinich in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

