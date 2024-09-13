Best Pyro Characters in Genshin Impact

Pyro is one of the best elements in Genshin Impact, and there are many characters that make use of it. Here are the best Pyro characters to get in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Pyro Character Tier List

Tiers Characters S+ Bennet, Arlecchino S Xiangling, Hu Tao A Lyney B Chevreuse, Gaming, Yoimiya C Diluc, Klee, Thoma D Amber, Yanfei, Xinyan, Dehya

15 Pyro characters have been released so far in Genshin Impact. Of course, as the game receives more updates, more units will be added to this roster. Although some of the characters have kept their spots, there are many units that have fallen from their previous rank due to their simple kits or a change in meta. While 5-star characters are strong, 4-star characters also shine despite having a lower rarity.

Overpowered

Despite being one of the first characters released in Genshin Impact, Bennett still holds the title of the best support unit in the game. Not only can he heal your team, but he can also provide a great ATK buff. His Elemental Skill has a short cooldown time, which allows him to spam his Burst often. Since Pyro is amazing for elemental reactions, Bennett also works in many team comps to trigger Burn on enemies.

Arlecchino is the latest strong 5-star Pyro character introduced in the Fontain region. We don’t know for sure how long she’s going to hold her spot as an S+ rank character, but for now, she’s a beast. Her kit is definitely complicated and some players may avoid her because of that. However, she makes up for it with the sheer damage that she can inflict with her abilities. Her biggest weakness is the fact that she can only be healed with her own power so having a healer is a bit redundant.

Must-Haves

Although not as overpowered as S+ rank characters, these two Pyro units are still great to have. Xiangling is a free 4-star character you can obtain at the start of your journey. While Bennett is an amazing healer and buffer, Xiangling is your go-to girl for Pyro sub-DPS. She works in many teams and her easy-to-understand but powerful Burst still makes her a must-build for many Genshin players.

Hu Tao, on the other hand, had held the title of the strongest DPS for a while until she got dethroned by several new characters, like Arlecchino and Neuvillette. She is still a great damage dealer who can destroy all enemies easily with her fire. Her kit is much easier to understand than Arlecchino’s, and she accepts healing from other characters.

Recommended

Characters in A and B ranks may not sound that amazing, but these units are still great to have on your account. Obviously, they won’t be as broken as the four characters in the higher tiers, but having them on your party certainly won’t hurt. Both Lyney and Yoimiya are good DPS characters who can inflict massive Pyro damage on enemies.

Chevreuse and Gaming may be 4-star characters, but they can be useful in certain team comps. Gaming is a main DPS with a high base scaling that can trigger various elemental reactions reliably. Chevreuse is more of a sub-DPS that works very well in Pyro or Electro teams due to her strong Pyro and Electro RES Shred and ATK buffs.

Not Recommended

The rest of the characters on the roster are not very good. I’m not saying they are useless, but they’ll likely get replaced once you get your hands on better options. Building one unit requires a ton of investment, so I wouldn’t recommend spending any resources on these Pyro characters unless you really like them.

Diluc was a very strong DPS unit during the early days of Genshin Impact. Sadly, those days are over, and his low attack speed makes him a less-than-ideal choice. Klee is another Mondstadt character and has never been all that impressive. Her short attack range and low damage output make her one of the worst DPS in the game.

Dehya is probably the most disappointing 5-star character HoYoverse has ever released. Her below-average damage output, high Elemental Burst cost, and limited Elemental Particle generation puts her firmly in the lowest tier. The 4-star units in these two tiers are also quite disappointing. You can still use these Pyro characters if you don’t have any good units, but you will likely ditch them when you obtain better characters in the future.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

