All Natlan Local Legend Locations in Genshin Impact

If you are tired of bulldozing your enemies, you can challenge the Local Legends in Genshin Impact‘s Natlan. But these formidable bosses can quickly kill you with just one to three hits, so you’ll want to be prepared before you face them!

Where To Find Natlan Local Legends in Genshin Impact

You can find 10 local legends in Natlan. Although you can easily access some of them, there are a handful of bosses that are locked behind puzzles.

Balachko

You can challenge Balachko near the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits Domain. After teleporting, head into the cave where you can fight some mobs. There is a locked gate to your left and you need two Keys to Somewhere to unlock it. One is tied to a rope and the other is inside a cage.

Atlatl’s Blessing

The second Natlan Local Legend you can challenge is Atlatl’s Blessing. This boss is hidden inside a lava cave in Tepeacac Rise. The entrance is located near a waterfall, and you have to shift into a Tepetlisaurus to crawl on the walls. Don’t make the same mistake as I did and assume you can swim in lava after turning into a Saurian.

Chimalli’s Shade

You can challenge the Chimalli’s Shade by interacting with the Nightsoul Totem in the Ancestral Temple. Just head northwest, and you’ll find the tall black rock at the bottom of the cliff.

Cihuacoatl of Chimeric Bone

The next Natlan Local Legend you can challenge is Cihuacoatl of Chimeric Bone. This boss is located on the southwest side of Teticpac Peak, or south of the Scions of the Canopy village. The Nighsoul Totem is located on a tall isolated plateau.

Cocijo

The next optional boss you can find in Natlan is Cocijo. Unlike other monsters trapped within Nightsoul Totems, you need to find a large arena on the southeast side of the Toyac Springs Statue of the Seven. Afterward, you have to break all the Electro Crystals in the area with a Pyro character.

He Never Dies

If you are looking for the iconic He Never Dies boss in Genshin Impact, you need to climb up to the east plateau near Ancestral Temple. At the edge of a small pond, you will find another Nightsoul Totem that contains this murderous capybara.

Ichcahuipilli’s Aegis

The next Natlan Local Legend you can fight is Ichcahuipilli’s Aegis. It is located on the river above Huitztli Hill. As usual, clear out any enemies in the area before you try to complete the puzzle. The Nightsoul Totem is hidden inside a large rock, and you must find three lights scattered in this zone to reveal it.

One light is hidden inside a Condessence Cyrstal on the north side. You can find a red rock that you can destroy with Yumkasaur’s abilities. The third light is located inside the tree hollow, and you need to move the block outside. Just grab the hook from the inside of the tree hollow, attach it to the block, and use Yumkasaur’s abilities to pull it.

Polychrome Tri-Stars

Afterward, you can visit the Polychrome Tri-Stars Local Legend in Natlan. Unlike the rest of the optional bosses, you can encounter them wandering in the wild. They are located on the west side of a small lake on Huitztli Hill.

Sappho Amidst The Waves

You may have already encountered this Local Legend when exploring Natlan. The Sappho Amidst The Waves boss is the bard who is playing music to nearby animals on Tepeacac Rise. Unlike the other enemies, she won’t be aggressive until you hit her first.

Tlatzacuilotl

The Tlatzacuilotl boss is located inside a hidden cave in Sulfurous Veins. After turning into a Tepetlisaurus, you must destroy a red rock on the northeast side of this area. Then, you have to attack all new cracks that appear on the ground to reveal the hidden cave. Since you have to climb up the walls, it will be easier if you enter the ground to reach all the markers.

And that’s all the Natlan Local Legends in Genshin Impact!

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

