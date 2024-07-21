Shy Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

A second season of the superhero series Shy premiered at the beginning of this month as part of Crunchyroll’s summer 2024 anime lineup. Shy Season 2 focuses on the “Tokyo Recapture” arc, and a release date for Season 2, Episode 4 has been confirmed. Here’s when you can watch it.

Recommended Videos

When Does Shy Season 2 Episode 4 Come Out?

As previously reported by The Escapist, the second season of Shy will consist of 12 episodes, with the release date of Season 2, Episode 4 set to be July 22nd. Interestingly, the new season was originally meant to be the second cour of the first season, which was meant to be 24 episodes. The first 12 ran in October 2022, and Season 2 began a weekly schedule earlier this month on July 1st. This means that we’re now coming up on episode 4, which will be released later this coming week.

Episode 4 July 22 Episode 5 July 29 Episode 6 Aug. 5 Episode 7 Aug. 12 Episode 8 Aug. 19 Episode 9 Aug. 26 Episode 10 Sept. 2 Episode 11 Sept. 9 Episode 12 Sept. 16

An English dubbed version of Shy’s first episode was released on Crunchyroll on July 15th, two weeks after the subbed version came out. This means that fans can likely expect to see the dubbed episodes two weeks after the premiere of the subbed version, just like in the first season of Shy.

What Is Shy About?

Shy takes place in a world largely populated by people with superhuman powers, making it obviously similar to the vastly popular My Hero Academia. However, Shy manages to stand out on its own two feet thanks to a very relatable main character and an intensely dark and mysterious main antagonist.

After the heroes of the world come together to avert a World War, various heroes are dispatched across the planet to maintain peace. The hero Shy is chosen to be the representative of Japan — but she is really an extremely shy 14-year-old girl.

Although Shy delivers when it comes to superhero action and excitement, the heart of the story comes not only from the unique way in which heroes use their powers but also from the coming-of-age aspect of the main character. This is a real and fallible hero who makes mistakes — and emerges from them having learned lessons that make her better than ever. Shy makes us believe in the true power of the heart — and in our own potential as well.

You can find out what happens next in Shy by tuning in on Season 2, Episode 4’s release date of July 22nd.

New episodes of Shy Season 2 release on Mondays on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy