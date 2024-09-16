Solo Leveling Season 2 To Debut in Theaters Before 2025 Release

Solo Leveling has been one of the most successful anime releases of the year, and before 2024 is over some fans will get their chance to see Season 2 debut around the world.

It has been announced that the first two Solo Leveing Season 2 episodes will be getting a theatrical debut before their full release when the series returns in January 2025. Both of these episodes will join a theatrical experience that includes a recap of Season 1 meaning this is the perfect way for new fans to catch up on what is going down without needing to binge through the first season. A trailer for the upcoming film can be seen below.

The film, Solo Leveling -ReAwakening was announced during Aniplex Online Fest 2024 and will be released in South Korea and Japan on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 respectively. No news on a further international release date for the film has been announced, however, the announcement did include that more regions will be getting the release, which shouldn’t shock fans given how much the series has exploded in popularity over the last 12 months.

Premiering upcoming anime seasons in theaters isn’t new, and it happening right now with the release of Dandadan: First Encounter. These releases allow new fans an easy entry point to the franchise while also giving returning audiences a new way to experience the franchise that they know and love.

While the movie announcement might take the spotlight, let’s not forget we know for the first time exactly when Season 2 will be streaming. The sequel will join the Winter 2025 anime roster set to kick off in January, making it not just one of the most exciting series of the year, but also one of the first to release. That’s massive news for those who were enthralled by Season 1 earlier this year.

Fans can expect Season 2 of Solo Leveling to provide more insight into the supporting cast of the show which we see surrounding Jinwoo. If you’re eager to see what happens next and can’t wait for Season 2 then you can always read the Solo Leveling Manwha digitally or read the light novels which will tell you exactly what happens next.

As you wait for Solo Leveling -ReAwakening or Season 2 to get here you can also check out every episode of the first season streaming on Crunchyroll now.

