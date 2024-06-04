Star Wars: How Old Is Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi?

Darth Vader had been terrorizing the Star Wars universe for years before he finally keels over in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. So, just how old is Darth Vader when he dies in Return of the Jedi?

Darth Vader’s Age in Return of the Jedi, Explained

Darth Vader is 45 in Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Nobody volunteers this information on-screen, though. Instead, the wider franchise canon has it covered. According to 2023 tome Star Wars: Timelines, Vader (then Anakin Skywalker) was born in 41 BBY (or 41 years before Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope). Timelines and several other sources also confirm that Return of the Jedi takes place in 4 ABY, which equates to four years after A New Hope. So, a quick bit of math and we get 45, Vader’s age when he dies in Return of the Jedi.

Darth Vader actor David Prowse was slightly older than that while filming his final performance as the iconic baddie. Prowse was 47 during Return of the Jedi‘s January-May 1982 shoot. However, he was closer to Vader’s canonical age than the actor who portrayed the Sith Lord with his helmet off, Sebastian Shaw. Shaw was 77 during principal photography – over 30 years too old! The real-world explanation for this discrepancy is that Star Wars creator George Lucas originally envisioned Vader as much older when he died. And the in-universe version? Being burned to a crisp in Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith put some city miles on Vader’s looks.

How Old Is Darth Vader in Other Star Wars Media?

So, Darth Vader is 45 in Return of the Jedi – but what about in his other big and small screen appearances? Here’s how old the Emperor’s right-hand man is in every canonical Star Wars movie and TV show released to date (note: unlike our previous article on Anakin Skywalker’s age in Attack of the Clones, the below treats Anakin and Vader as separate characters):

Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – 22

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 4 – 22

Obi-Wan Kenobi – 32

Star Wars Rebels Seasons 1-2 – 37-38

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 41

Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope – 41

Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – 43

Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – 45

Ahsoka Season 1 – Between 22 and 38

A quick clarification regarding Vader’s age in Ahsoka Season 1. While Anakin Skywalker manifests as a 22-year-old in the World Between Worlds, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the brief glimpses of his Darth Vader alter-ego represent him at the same age.

After all, Ahsoka Tano only encountered Anakin as Vader in Rebels Season 2. So, Ahsoka Season 1 could conceivably feature Rebels‘ older incarnation of the Sith Lord, instead. But then, given the World Between Worlds’ mystical nature, exact ages may not even apply!

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is currently streaming on Disney+, as part of the platform’s Star Wars collection.

