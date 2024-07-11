Joker weilding two knives in Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Screenshot via Wit Studio
Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Ernesto Valenzuela
Published: Jul 10, 2024 11:21 pm

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is taking an interest in developing its iconic comic characters and those created for the show. As the plot thickens with the power dynamics in both the DC and Fantasy worlds, when can we expect episode 5 of the anime to be released?

When Will Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 5 Release?

Rick Flagg breaks out of prison

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 5 will be released on Thursday, July 11, 2024. WIT Studio’s adaptation of the supervillain group has subverted expectations with a refreshing take on the characters. Whether it’s a stylish and dramatic rendition of Batman villain Clayface or a more dense and goofy version of Deadshot, Suicide Squad ISEKAI is clearly trying to leave its mark on the DC Comics property. Episode 4 featured the Squad cleverly defeating Ratcatcher, getting them one step closer to getting home before their bombs detonate.

With the Squad potentially returning home in episode 5, hopefully, some burning questions will be answered. Among those questions is what happened with the previous team sent into the fantasy world. Ratcatcher and Katana have been the only two revealed, but earlier episodes teased much more. There’s also the matter of why Amanda Waller is sending people into the fantasy world in the first place. Suicide Squad ISEKAI has a lot of hanging plot threads, and hopefully, episode 5 will address some of them. With the series only having 10 episodes, resolving certain plot points soon is a must.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI episode 5 can be streamed on Max or Hulu, and here are the release times for the episode in different time zones:

  • JST: Thursday, July 11, 4:00 PM
  • EST: Thursday, July 11, 3:00 AM
  • PDT: Thursday, July 11, 12:00 AM
  • BST: Wednesday, July 11, 8:00 AM

And that’s the Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 5 release date, confirmed.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI
