What Are the Suicide Squad ISEKAI Opening and Outro Songs?

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is finally here and with the anime has come two more incredible songs to add to your rotation. If you’ve checked out the show and want to know exactly what these opening and outro songs are, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Opening Song for Suicide Squad ISEKAI

The opening song to Suicide Squad ISEKAI is the track “Another World” by the artist Tomoyasu Hotei. This instrumental piece sets the tone of the anime that takes everyone’s favorite DC stars and brings them into an anime setting.

It appears that this will remain the opening song for the entire season of Suicide Squad ISEKAI so get ready to hear it a lot but that’s a good thing! The track is in giant contrast to the series closing, which is sure to get more radio play.

What Is the Credits Song for Suicide Squad ISEKAI

The closing song for Suicide Squad ISEKAI is called “Go-Getters” and it is by the artist Mori Calliope. This bop probably isn’t what you’d associate with the Suicide Squad, but it couldn’t fit any better with this anime-styled version of the gang.

On top of the songs, the outro for Suicide Squad ISEKAI has an incredible dance piece featuring Amanda Waller that is sure to bring a smile to even the most grim DC fans. Again, it seems unlikely that they will be changing the closing theme for Suicide Squad ISEKAI and that’s a big fin for fans since it rules.

If you want to hear these songs you can check out the DC YouTube channel where they’ve been uploaded back to back including the closing theme without any of the credits covering the visuals.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI has made its debut and will air new episodes weekly on Max every Thursday. You can check out a full episode release schedule right here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy