Suicide Squad ISEKAI is at the halfway point of its first season, and with only five episodes left, there are bound to be some captivating fights to come. So, when can we expect Episode 6 of Suicide Squad ISEKAI to be released?

When Will Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 6 Be Released?

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 6 is currently scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Unfortunately, the previous episode of the series didn’t advance the plot as much as expected. The Squad was able to safely stop their bombs from going off by getting in close proximity to the portal connected to their world. Their return to their world doesn’t seem to be a priority, and instead, they carry out Amanda Waller’s mission of “resource allocation.” Episode 5 mainly focused on the team’s struggle against a dragon before ending on a cliffhanger featuring two more members of the advance team that defected and escaped Waller’s clutches.

Both versions of the Suicide Squad have been set for a collision course since the start of the season. Now that the season is at the halfway point, it seems that the next two villains, Thinker and Enchantress, are set to go up against Harley and the rest of the Squad. Whether this advance team is working of their own free will or under the agenda of another mysterious figure remains to be seen. Whatever the case, DC’s blend of gritty villains with fantastical Isekai anime tropes continues to be a delightful and twisted concoction and one of the funnier anime of the summer season.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI‘s sixth episode can be streamed on Max or Hulu, and here are the release times for the episode in different time zones:

JST: Thursday, July 18, 4:00 PM

EST: Thursday, July 18, 3:00 AM

PDT: Thursday, July 18, 12:00 AM

BST: Wednesday, July 18, 8:00 AM

And that’s the Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 6 release date, confirmed.

